For the second straight season Washington State is bowling. The Cougars will wrap up their 2025 season on Monday as they take on Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in Boise. WSU, seeking its first bowl win in seven seasons, has the chance to end things on a positive note heading into what shapes up to be another hectic offseason. In order to handle business against the Aggies and get that done, though, here's what they'll need to do.

Take Advantage of Aggie O Line Woes

One area that Utah State has struggled greatly in all season is protection up front. The Aggies allowed 39 sacks this year which was not only by far the lowest mark in the Mountain West but was also one of the worst in the country. Opposing defenses have been able to get to quarterback Bryson Barnes fairly consistently this year and that should be encouraging to the Washington State unit that has logged 29 sacks. There is a real opportunity for WSU to gain an upper hand here but their guys up front will need to take advantage.

Defensive end Isaac Terrell has been the Cougars' most productive pass rusher this year with seven sacks and 12 tackles for loss. He and Buddah Peleti can make a real difference in this game. Getting to Barnes will be a top priority and not just because of his abilities as a passer but also his skills as a runner. Barnes is one of the Aggies biggest threats on the ground and if Washington State can disrupt the backfield it will go a long way in limiting his damage.

Feed the Ball to the Playmakers

It might sound obvious but the Cougars (like most teams) do better when their big name players have the ball in their hands. Guys like Zevi Eckhaus, Joshua Mererdith, Tony Freeman and Angel Johnson are a big reason why Washington State is bowling at all and the Cougs need to make sure they all play big roles in this game. Play calling needs to be more simplified rather than overly complex and should be centered on getting all these guys as many touches as possible.

That is not entirely a responsibility that falls on the coaches, though. Washington State cannot allow Utah State's defense to take away their primary offensive weapons and, if one is taken out of the game, the others have to step up. Meredith and Freeman are proven commodities in the passing attack and can swing a game. Eckhaus is the engine that makes it all go and Johnson has helped pave the way on the ground. They are all the leaders in their respective positions for a reason and good things happen when they have the ball.

Ignore the Outside Noise

The Cougs have to be able to tune out all of the off-the-field distractions that have descended upon them in recent weeks, most namely being the departure of former head coach Jimmy Rogers after just one season. It's been a whirlwind of headlines and perceived drama in Pullman since the regular season when Rogers left rather abruptly for the Iowa State job. The unfornute nature of today's college football, though, is that several teams deal with such a scenario this time of year. Washington State will have to push past it.

It's been an up-and-down season full of hurdles for WSU and this is another. It will be defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit who will serve as the interim head coach for this game and the team has to find a way to collectively rally around him. Ending the season with a win can and probably will go a long ways in setting the team up for success during the offseason and heading into 2026.

