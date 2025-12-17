Pro Cougs: Former WSU QB Minshew Thrust Under Center For Chiefs As Mahomes Tears ACL

The Cougars are still getting ready for their bowl game on December 22nd, and their NFL alumni were doing their part on the Sunday slate.

With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 15:

QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)

The Titans dropped their 12th game of the season on Sunday to the San Francisco 49ers, but Ward was far from the team's biggest issue. He threw for 170 yards and two scores through the air, completing 18 of his 29 passes in the 37-24 loss.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 1:00 PM EST - vs Kansas City Chiefs (6-8)

QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)

Minshew II was thrust into the Chiefs' matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers after Patrick Mahomes II left the game with a knee injury in the second half. He completed 3 of his 5 passes for 60 yards, but also threw the game-sealing interception.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 1:00 PM EST - @ Tennessee Titans (2-12)

WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)

It was an offensive explosion between the Patriots and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but Williams failed to receive a target.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 8:20 PM EST - @ Baltimore Ravens (7-7)

OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)

In easily Lucas' best performance of the season to date, he was an absolute brick wall against the Indianapolis Colts' pass rush and run defense. He posted exceptional Pro Football Focus grades, with an 82.8 overall, 81.6 run blocking grade, and 82.5 pass blocking grade with a clean pass blocking slate.

Next Game: Thursday, December 18, 8:15 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Rams (11-3)

LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)

Henley put on a stellar defensive game against the Chiefs, with a 91.6 overall PFF grade across 60 defensive snaps. He picked off a pass, broke up a pass, and picked up four total tackles with a 90.8 coverage grade.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 1:00 PM EST - @ Dallas Cowboys (6-7)

LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)

Luvu picked up three pressures as a pas rusher against the New York Giants, but gave up five catches on five targets for 49 total yards. He did pick up 5 total tackles and a defensive stop as well.

Next Game: Saturday, December 20, 5:00 PM EST - vs Philadelphia Eagles (9-5)

CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)

Watson was thrown at 4 times, and only allowed 2 receptions for 12 total yards. He posted the second-highest PFF grade on the Chiefs' defense, with three tackles, two pressures, and a sack.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 1:00 PM EST - @ Tennessee Titans (2-12)

CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)

Smith-Wade gave up one grab on three targets for 16 yards in the Panthers' loss to the New Orleans Saints. He pressured Tyler Shough once, making 6 tackles and a defensive stop.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 4:25 PM EST - @ San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)

Hicks was on the field for just five snaps, but picked up a sack and a defensive stop, ending with a 76.3 PFF grade.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 1:00 PM EST - vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-7)

S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)

Thompson was inactive against the Houston Texans as he was dealing with an injury.

Next Game: Sunday, December 21, 4:05 PM EST - vs Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

