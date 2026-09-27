Kirby Moore after Washington State's loss to Arizona: 'This should hurt'

Washington State Cougars football coach Kirby Moore looked as if he'd been in a heat four-quarter battle with a former Pac-12 rival.

He was largely proud of the team's effort in a 34-24 loss to Arizona at Gesa Field. He also sounded worn out.

Moore met with reporters after the game to answer questions:

Opening statement

“This should hurt. I appreciate our players’ fight. We started fast with a TD and the interception. We had other opportunities there within the first half. In the second half, give Arizona credit - the third quarter (we were) really inefficient on offense. I think we had four drives with three punts and a turnover. Our defense battled and forced a 51-yard field goal there in the fourth quarter. So I am very appreciative of our players. They should walk out of here with their head up - and we have a whole lot of conference play in front of them. We have to come to the building tomorrow with the right mindset.”

Caden Pinnick interception on the flea-flicker in the first half

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Caden Pinnick (12) throws against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We’ve got to learn from that. We can’t make a bad play worse. It’s one we definitely have to learn from. I think he had an opportunity there, and he was looking at running and we’ve just got to learn from it and take care of the football.”

Facing more Arizona blitzes in the second half

“The first half, we had more explosive plays. We created opportunities down the field. In the second half, we didn’t do a good job of that, or didn’t protect the quarterback. Obviously they did a better job of executing than we did. We’ve got to look at the film and got to learn from it.”

Was the WSU offense slow to adjust in the second half after Arizona made adjustments?

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tre Spivey (12) celebrates a touchdown against the Washington State Cougars during the first half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“There was definitely dialogue but it didn’t show up on the field. But at the end of the day, we’ve got to have production on the field in the second half of a tight game. Our defense battled their defense off. So, that can’t happen again.”

Watching Caden Pinnick make more mental mistakes and turnovers

“We are all in this together, so it starts with me. Obviously with the offensive staff, it’s just having that dialogue with him, whether it’s in practice, on the headset, reminders in making sure he knows exactly the stipulations. There on the third down, we ran the quarterback. He slides. That is an unfortunate one, right? It is a quarterback designed run so we’ve got to make sure he is on the same page with that.”

Arizona defense setting edge on outside zone runs

“Give Arizona credit, they have a unique scheme. There were different variations of zone, whether it’s inside, outside. Obviously the quarterback pulled there, and we scored on it in the first quarter. There were some ID things there. Give them a ton of credit in how fast and hard those guys play. But we’ve got to have an answer as well with protecting the quarterback and having some more opportunities in the pass game.”

Adjusting to other teams bringing that kind of pressure

“We’ve got to have multiple answers - a number of answers on that.”

The long Arizona touchdowns and what happened

Sep 26, 2026; Pullman, Washington, USA; Arizona Wildcats head coach Brent Brennan runs off the field after a game against the Washington State Cougars at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Arizona Wildcats won 34-24. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“The one in the first half, we did have a miscommunication in the secondary. The one there in the third quarter (on Caleb Smith’s touchdown), you’ve got to give them credit, too. We are playing a lot of man coverage. We’re trying to challenge them. We’re trying to create pressure on the quarterback. The quarterback makes a play - and they’ve got good receivers. So with that, naturally they (defensive backs) are on the field a little longer in the second half and they are starting to wear down a little bit.”

Another miss from Jack Stevens and the field goal unit

“Good job responding there. The first one, that is not on the kicker. That is up front. We didn’t do a good enough job protecting the field goal. We had a guy fall down. And that is unacceptable.”

Totaling 39 yards in the third quarter against Arizona’s defense

“We’ve got to make sure we have a plan that everyone is on the same page, going from the half to the third quarter, especially in a tight game like that where our defense is battling like that. And we’ve got to find a way to create more explosive plays. We had them in the first quarter, right, and in the first half. We had opportunities there to score even more. And in the second half, we didn’t. We’ve got to look at the film and see where we went wrong.”