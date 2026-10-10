Kirby Moore faces tough questions about Washington State's offense after another frustrating loss

First-year Washington State University football coach Kirby Moore has formed a maddening habit when discussing his hit-or-mostly-miss offense.

When things go well for a stretch - like the first half of a 17-16 loss to Utah State on Friday in the Cougars’ Pac-12 road opener - Moore has no hesitation in pointing out how quarterback Caden Pinnick positively contributed to that.

When things tighten up, stall out and go dry moving the football? Moore always issues collective responsibility.

It is a frustrating approach for WSU followers to swallow, especially now that the Cougars have fallen to 1-5 on the season - with virtually only a puncher’s chance of making it to a postseason bowl game in Moore’s first season at the helm.

The last coach not to lead WSU to a bowl game in his first season was Nick Rolovich (2020). That Cougars team finished 4-5 during the pandemic.

“Yeah, where we’re at, I am as frustrated as anyone,” Moore said in his post-game press conference Friday in Logan, Utah. “And you’ve got to keep getting up. That is what our players have continued to do. They are going to keep fighting. Our staff is going to fight like hell and put our guys in the best position and work to improve - and obviously to get a better product on the field.”

It is the same rah-rah, coach-speak message repeated by Moore after each loss - one WSU fans are now starting to roll their eyes at.

Was there enough improvement or consistency shown by the offense Friday to believe a “better product on the field” is even possible moving forward?

Of course, at the center of every discussion is the play of Pinnick, who did start Friday night after a week of questions and uncertainty over his playing status - especially after Moore announced Monday he was taking over offensive play-calling duties moving forward.

A promising first half gives way to familiar problems

Pinnick certainly shows playmaking flashes. One thing Moore emphasized in the game plan Friday was getting the sophomore signal caller more open looks - and reads - on quick passes or sudden scrambles.

Both worked well together for two sustained drives in the first half - particularly the one that covered 54 yards in 15 plays, eating up 9:20 off the clock, scoring on Jack Stevens’ 43-yard field goal to take a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter.

And Leo Pulalasi broke loose late in the first half on a career-long 54-yard touchdown run, pushing the Cougars’ lead to 16-3.

“You look in the first half, we sustained some drives there, got in the red zone and did a nice job,” Moore said. The one (offensive series after Utah State’s botched kickoff catch), we got a quick, short field. But outside of that, we drove the field.

“I thought (Pinnick) was doing a nice job finding completions and had a couple of scrambles.”

Then … inexplicably, it all changed back to the same mess as in previous games in the second half.

Drives stalled with no discernible traction to get going again. Turnovers were committed - twice. Pinnick’s third-quarter fumble on a designed run was his seventh turnover in six games.

And as the game went on, Pinnick fell back into the habit of holding on to the football too long, taking bad sacks - and absorbing negative plays.

And the offensive line was both sloppy with penalties and could not keep backfield pressure away from Pinnick or the running backs after intermission.

“In the second half, again, it was a collective effort - the holding (penalties) up front … the illegal motion (penalty) and then we’ve got to make sure we’ve got better ball security,” Moore said.

Caden Pinnick takes responsibility for WSU's struggles

Pinnick, who was made available to reporters after the game, summarized his feelings about the lack of consistency this season.

“Why I think (we hit the wall after moving the ball) is really (having) a complacent feeling, thinking we are good,” Pinnick said. “I don’t know, it sucks because when you look back on it, we were moving the ball, as we should. For us to continue to stall out, it sucks. It is probably a mindset thing.”

After weeks of being the primary rage target of every red-faced WSU fan, Pinnick took the brunt of responsibility.

“Obviously, when I do bad, we all do bad,” Pinnick said. “I am not saying that egotistically. That is realistic. If your quarterback is playing terribly, it is hard to ask all 10 other guys to fill in one spot. It’s my fault.”