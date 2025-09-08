Next Steps: How Cougars' Continue Upward Trajectory After Blowout Of San Diego State
Washington State's second game of 2025, despite also ending up in the win category, was much closer to what Cougars fans hoped for than their Week 1 nail-biter over Idaho. They took it to San Diego State heavily, exploding after a 7-7 first quarter to a 36-13 victory over the Aztecs that left evidence of the program's high ceiling.
Heading to North Texas to take on the 2-0 Mean Green, here is what the Cougars need to focus on going into their Week Three matchup.
Continuing Potter's Development
Sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter followed up a solid but conservative debut performance with a stellar Week 2 game against SDSU. He threw for 257 yards on 28/42 completions, finding the end zone three times. His accuracy, poise, and overall capacity to efficiently and effectively run the team were all evidently improved. He looked comfortable and confident with throws all across the field, and looked the part of a potential long-term solution for the Cougars at QB.
One aspect of Potter's game that hasn't been heavily tested is his intermediate and deep passing game, with much of his production coming from quick hitters and picking apart defenses rather than taking the top off of them. North Texas's offense, on paper, is the most dangerous the Cougars have faced so far, and Potter could be given an important test if the game becomes a shootout.
MORE: How Washington State's Opponents Fared in Week 2
Have To Force Turnovers
With just two turnovers forced by the Washington State defense through two games, both of which occurred in Week One, the Cougars desperately need to become more aggressive and physical as the competition intensifies. They were able to successfully stifle nearly all of San Diego State's attempts to establish offensive rhythm, but facing a more talented and explosive Mean Green offense requires them to make some more statement plays of their own.
Going up against a pass-heavy offense like North Texas' will give the Cougars' defensive backs more chances to make an impact. With just seven pass breakups on the season and few known 'stars' in the secondary, players are going to have to step up and create a name for themselves to help continue WSU's undefeated streak.
Slowing Down Mestemaker
The Mean Green's redshirt freshman signal caller, Drew Mestemaker, has quickly proved he's to be taken seriously and ready to continue the reputation he started to build with his three touchdown day in UNT's bowl game last year. Through the team's first two games of 2025, he's accounted for 607 total yards and six total touchdowns. He's flashed his skills on the ground and through the air, and has yet to turn the ball over.
Mestemaker has also proven to be built for big moments, crafting a 10-point comeback in the fourth quarter against Western Michigan in Week 2 en route to an overtime victory. The Cougars will have to find an answer for the budding star and will certainly have their hands full with him. As their offense continues to progress and work through occasional growing pains, limiting Mestemaker will be essential in keeping the game close enough to fight for a third consecutive win to open the season.