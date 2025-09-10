North Texas HC Eric Morris Discusses Matchup With Former Team Washington State
North Texas and head coach Eric Morris have taken care of the first two teams they've faced in 2025 and are well-positioned to keep that streak going.
Facing his first Power Five opponent of the season in Washington State and fellow 2-0 head coach Jimmy Rogers, Morris enters week three looking to continue powering forward.
Finishing ninth in the AAC at the end of 2024, and with a new-look offensive core, Morris' start to the season has been encouraging. On Tuesday, he spoke to the media about their upcoming matchup against the Cougars.
North Texas HC Eric Morris on facing Jimmy Rogers and Washington State at home
"So, we know what these guys are. They're coming to our house, [they are] a really good program. I mean, this head coach [Jimmy Rogers] has lost three games since he's been a head coach, which is incredible, right? So a ton of respect, and I have a little bit more of a personal respect for this place, just being in Pullman two different times. I think I know what it's like to be a Coug, I know that, blue collar, bring your lunch pail to work every day in Pullman, and, so, I know that they'll come out and be ready to play."
North Texas HC Eric Morris on familiarity with Washington State program and importance of Saturday's game
"This team's going to be well coached. They're going to be in the right time at the right spots, and we're going to have to out-execute them on both sides of the football. And, looking forward to that. And then too, I think just, you know, I'm real familiar with a bunch of these guys, especially on the offensive side of the ball. A bunch of guys I recruited over there that have played. I coached them. I've seen them. I know them. And so, I think anytime, you know, you build relationships with kids and you want to see them be successful throughout their career. Obviously, probably not, you know, Saturday at 2:30 in DATCU, in front of a sellout crowd. So hopefully we can get over the mark and jump into getting this thing sold out for the first time ever...anytime we can get the energy from our crowd and you know, their third downs, it's long and creating some confusion out there for them, I think will be a big deal for us on Saturday."
North Texas HC Eric Morris on how Washington State's long travel offers an advantage to UNT
"Yeah, I think anytime you, just, you're thrown off by, you know, you're
just not used to practicing in those conditions, it can go a lot of different ways, right? And I remember being up in Pullman, you know, I thought anytime late in the season, you know, you get anybody from Arizona or Southern Cal that come up and travel up there and it's, you know, 21 degrees and some snow in the, you know, pounded, packed up in the corners. Those guys didn't usually want to be out there. And so, you know, that's something I mean, these guys will be in shape. So, it's not going to be just a burner. But, yeah, I mean, I think we're a little bit more conditioned into playing in this weather. you know, we've done it now for the last four, four or five months, you know, since they've been here all summer long and then throughout camp, I think that, you know, we've been used to practicing, but I don't think, you know, it's not going to be 120 on the turf like like it's been the last couple months. So, hopefully we can, you know, get them tired."
North Texas HC Eric Morris on attacking a strong Washington State defense
"Yeah, I mean the defense has been good, you know, since he's been calling it. I mean, think you look back at some of his South Dakota State film, I mean, it's not like people are racking up yards against him and moving the ball down the field. So, you know, this is one of the top defenses in the nation right now. He's used to calling one of the top defenses, [Rogers] is. And so, we have all the utmost respect for what he's been able to do, right?...Jimmy has done a great job calling defense. This isn't a new thing for them. You go back and watch what he's done the last however-many years at South Dakota State. I mean, they've been phenomenal. So, tough test for us on the offensive side. We got to protect the football. One thing that we have done well the last couple weeks is we've done a really nice job, Drew has, of protecting the football."
North Texas HC Eric Morris on what Washington State has done well so far
"I think watching these first two teams a little, I mean, the Idaho tape, you know, they wanted a bunch of big bodies in there, tight formations, tight ends, extra o-linemen. They tried to slow the game down, pound it out, and, you know, find a way to win at the end, which, you know, I thought was a pretty good game plan for Idaho. Washington State went on a great two-minute drive that [won the game. And then, you know, one of the big things, I think they play pretty good complementary football."
[Jaxon Potter] hasn't turned the ball over. I think, just, they're protecting the football really well on offense and and then just finding ways...Last week they were able to get a safety late and then transition the momentum and scored late, and then did a nice job gaining some momentum right at the end of the half, and then came out and and were able to kind of control that game after that."
North Texas HC Eric Morris on continued legacy of former Washington State coach Mike Leach
"I think, you know, Mike's one of my biggest mentors ever. And so, I always enjoy [going] back and getting some YouTube videos [of him]. I think, most of the people remember him for how quirky he was, and going off on some tangents in some interviews, you know, about fat girlfriends or marriage advice or candy corns. I mean, all the crazy, silly stuff. But I thought Mike did such a phenomenal job at getting a team ready to play so hard together on Saturday afternoon, Saturday morning, or Saturday night. I never believed going into a game with him, as a coach or a player, that we didn't have a chance or weren't going to go out there and win the football game."