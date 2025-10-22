One of the MAC’s Top Passers: Tucker Gleason Leads Toledo into Matchup with Wazzu
OPPONENT QB SCOUTING REPORT: Tucker Gleason - Toledo
Height: 6’3
Weight: 245
Class: Senior
Hometown: Tampa, FL
High School: Tampa Plant HS
Previous School: Georgia Tech
STATS
- Career: 438/747 (59%), 5,612 yards, 48 TDs, 16 INTs | 666 rushing yards, 13 TDs
- 2025: 114/176 (65%), 1,483 yards, 12 TDs 4 INTs | 58 yards rushing, 3 TDs
AT A GLANCE
Tucker Gleason began his career during the 2020 COVID season at Georgia Tech. Despite appearing in two games for the Yellow Jackets, he did not record any statistics.
After one season in Atlanta, Gleason made his way to Toledo, where he reunited with his former high school head coach from Tampa Plant, Robert Weiner—who has served as Toledo’s co-offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach since 2020.
Leading up to the 2024 season, Gleason did what many college quarterbacks rarely do in today’s game—he waited his turn. From 2021 through 2023, he primarily served as the backup to one of the MAC’s all-time greats, Dequan Finn. Even in that role, Gleason saw action in several games and made three starts in Finn’s absence.
The 2024 season was finally Gleason’s moment. Voted a team captain, he completed 61% of his passes for 2,808 yards and 24 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He finished second in the MAC in touchdown passes and also led Toledo in rushing touchdowns with seven.
So far this season, Gleason has guided the Rockets to a 4–3 record while completing 65% of his passes for 1,483 yards, 12 touchdowns, and four interceptions.
TOP TRAITS
ARM STRENGTH
When watching Gleason, the first thing that jumps out is his arm strength—his ability to drive the ball downfield and deliver completions with high velocity, especially in the deeper portions of the intermediate range.
At the :19 mark in the video linked below, Gleason releases the ball from his own 35-yard line, and it lands in his receiver’s hands at the Kent State 15. What stands out about this throw is the sheer effortlessness in his release—a 50-yard completion from release to catch, with no shoulder tilt or visible signs of strain.
Within the intermediate range—and even beyond the 20-yard threshold—Gleason consistently delivers passes with velocity and minimal arc. For instance, at the 3:24 mark in the video below, he hits the top of his drop after a quick play-action fake and rifles a pass from the Kent State 27-yard line, caught at the goal line on a frozen rope for a touchdown—all again in effortless fashion.
ATHLETICISM
Gleason’s athleticism shines most when he’s forced to deliver off-platform or on the run. No matter which direction he’s rolling or scrambling, Gleason can complete passes with the same effectiveness he shows from the pocket—making him all the more dangerous for opposing defenses that successfully cover the initial play design and structure.
At the 2:38 mark in the video linked below, we see this on full display. Gleason gets flushed out to his right and finds a way to throw across his body—opposite the momentum of his movement—for an improvisational touchdown. (Also check out the :58 and 2:10 marks for similar examples.)
As a ball carrier, Gleason is more than capable of doing damage, as his production history suggests—364 rushing yards and a team-leading seven touchdowns on the ground in 2024, along with three rushing scores already this season. Whether it’s escaping the pocket to move the chains or executing a designed quarterback run, Gleason has the ability to be a real weapon on the ground.
BIG FRAME
At 6’3” and 245 pounds, Gleason can be a challenge for defenses to bring down—whether in the pocket or when he takes off as a runner. His size helps him navigate chaotic pockets where defenders are able to get hands on him, and it makes him a force in the run game when embracing contact, often being able to fall forward to gain the extra yard or two once brought down.