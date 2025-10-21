Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 7 NFL Action
The seventh week of the 2025 NFL season is officially over, and, despite the struggles at the college level, Washington State continues to see its alumni making some noise across the league.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 7:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Ward began his Sunday with two straight scoring drives, capped off by a beautiful 38-yard strike to rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike for a touchdown. That was just about where the success ended for the rookie signal caller, however, scoring just three more points in a 31-13 loss to the New England Patriots. he finished the day with 255 yards on 25 completions, throwing an interception and getting strip-sacked for a touchdown.
Next Game: Sunday, October 26, 4:25 PM EST - @ Indianapolis Colts (6-1)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
The Chiefs shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 31-0, but Minshew II only saw the field for 16 snaps, rushing for -1 yards on 3 carries without a passing attempt.
Next Game: Monday, October 27, 8:15 PM EST - vs Washington Commanders (3-4)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Williams was thrown at just once on 11 offensive snaps, continuing to see a very limited role in the Patriots' offense, despite the team's major victory over Tennessee.
Next Game: Sunday, October 26, 1:00 PM EST - vs Cleveland Browns (2-5)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas was passable in the Seahawks' 27-19 victory over the Houston Texans on Monday night. He continues to be one of the team's most stable offensive linemen and has been a major reason why they have catapulted themselves into a 5-2 record.
Next Game: Sunday, November 2, 8:20 PM EST - @ Washington Commanders (3-4)
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
Pole continues to be inactive as the season creeps toward the halfway point, still having not been activated for a game up to this point.
Next Game: Sunday, October 26, 1:00 PM EST - @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-4)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
Ekuale has seen his role stay quite small, seeing just six defensive snaps in the Steelers' 33-30 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He didn't record any defensive statistics, posting a 56.3 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.
Next Game: Sunday, October 26, 8:20 PM EST - vs Green Bay Packers (4-1-1)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley had his worst game of the season to date on Sunday in the team's loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He played 60 defensive snaps, allowing three receptions on three targets for 53 yards and a touchdown. He struggled to make an impact in the run game as well, recording just a single tackle and one quarterback pressure.
Next Game: Thursday, October 23, 8:15 PM EST - vs Minnesota Vikings (3-3)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
Luvu and the Commanders got blown out by the Dallas Cowboys, but he posted a respectable individual performance. He finished the game with a 67.7 PFF defensive grade, making four tackles, three stops, and allowing just one catch for two yards.
Next Game: Monday, October 27, 8:15 PM EST - @ Kansas City Chiefs (4-3)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson was excellent in coverage against the Raiders, playing a near-perfect game in coverage. He allowed one reception on three targets for 0 yards. His struggles came in the tackling game, posting a 27.8 PFF tackling grade with two missed tackles and zero actual tackles.
Next Game: Monday, October 27, 8:15 PM EST - vs Washington Commanders (3-4)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade put up an overall insignificant but solid performance against the New York Jets. He was thrown at twice, allowing 19 yards on two catches, putting up a 64.1 PFF defensive grade. His tackling was technically sound, making three tackles and two stops without missing any.
Next Game: Sunday, October 26, 1:00 PM EST - vs Buffalo Bills (4-2)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks was one of the few Chiefs defenders to struggle against the Raiders, posting the third-lowest PFF grade on the team with a 54.6. He only allowed one catch on two targets for five yards, making one tackle and missing one.
Next Game: Monday, October 27, 8:15 PM EST - vs Washington Commanders (3-4)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson was stellar again for the Cardinals in their loss to the Green Bay Packers, posting an 81.3 PFF defensive grade. He gave up one catch on three targets, going for just four yards. He made two tackles and two stops, and broke up a pass.
Next Game: Monday, November 3, 8:15 PM EST - @ Dallas Cowboys (3-3-1)