OT Maximus McCree Crosses Apple Cup Lines to Join Cougars

The Cougars have bolstered their offensive line during the early transfer portal cycle and did not shy at all away from reaching across the enemy aisle to do so. One of their most notable additions in the trenches, offensive tackle Maximus McCree, comes over from rival Washington as he looks to make an impact up front for WSU. McCree, a native of Kansas City, is an intriguing addition and is one of just two O line players Kirby Moore and company added via the portal so far this offseason. The other, Kalolo Ta'aga, also comes from a former Pac-12 foe in Utah.

Bringing Real Experience To The Table

McCree is an incoming grad senior and stands at 6'6" while weighing in at just over 300 pounds. He'll bring a good amount of size and experience to an offensive line that loses veteran standouts like Christian Hilborn and Brock Dieu. With two years of JuCo action (where he earned first-team All-American honors at Iowa Central Community College), a partial season at Maryland that was cut short as he left college football to assist his mother who was diagnosed with cancer and then two more years most recently with the Huskies, McCree has plenty of know-how and should make a splash right away for the line if he can stay healthy.

Last season he got in on the first seven games of the season for UW before suffering a season-ending injury that sidelined him for the final five. The same issues plagued him in 2024 as he started the first four games of Washington's Big Ten slate before going down and having to sit out the rest of that year's regular season. He did, however, return of the Sun Bowl against Louisville to close out that season.

SEC Potential

McCree is a force to be reckoned with in both pass and run protection and he was a coveted prospect during this most recent transfer cycle. He received interest from LSU before ultimately choosing Washington State. With one year of eligibility remaining, McCree is looking to close out his up-and-down college career on a positive note with the Cougars and will have the chance to do just that in 2026.

