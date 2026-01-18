Washington State Lands Commitment From Coveted JUCO DB Elmo Wartson

Washington State has added over 20 incoming transfers in this offseason's Transfer Portal cycle, and their newest add is a coveted JUCO cornerback.

The Cougars have continued to address their secondary, snagging several defensive backs since the portal opened. Cal Poly has been a feeder school for the Cougs, with safety Jeremiah Bernard and CB CJ Solis-Lumar both following new defensive backs coach Brandyn Thompson to Pullman.

On Saturday afternoon, the Washington State coaching staff made their latest move, beating out multiple Power-4 programs to land CB Elmo Wartson, a sophomore from Modesto Junior College in Modesto, California.

Rated as a three-star transfer, the #24 JUCO Prospect in California, and the #17 JUCO CB in the country (#125 overall) via 247 Sports, Wartson has been a hot commodity in recent days among FBS schools. With 12 total Division 1 offers, his transfer stock was steadily rising before his official commitment to the Cougs.

In the last week, Wartson picked up offers from programs including UConn, Mississippi State, Baylor, and Boise State. He officially committed to the Cougs on Saturday, marking the 24th portal acquisition this offseason by head coach Kirby Moore and his staff.

Moore accepted the job this offseason, replacing Jimmy Rogers after he departed for the Iowa State job.

There is a lot to like with Wartson's athletic profile, with his impressive frame at 6'3" 185 pounds standing out immediately. The versatile defender boasts a wingspan of 78", explosive metrics including a 40" vertical jump and a 10'3" broad jump, and has been clocked at a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.

It's not just athleticism that Wartson brings to the Cougs' defense, but high-level productivity. He picked up 36 total tackles for Modesto in 2025, and didn't allow a single touchdown in man coverage, a favorable indicator of his ability to match with receivers both on the outside and in the slot.

He visited Pullman on Thursday, meeting with both Thompson and defensive coordinator Trent Bray in the process, factors that likely influenced his final decision to join the program.

With the window for players to enter the portal officially closed, Washington State will remain active in the portal but activity is expected to begin slowing down in the coming days and weeks.

