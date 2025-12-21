Potato Bowl - Washington State Cougars vs Utah State Aggies - How To Watch, Preview, Storylines

The wait is just about over for the annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, set to take place between Washington State and Utah State. The two programs enter the matchup with 6-6 records and will look to take home a bowl victory as their seasons come to a close.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday's contest:

Washington State Cougars (6-6, 0-1 Pac-12) vs. Utah State Aggies (6-6, 4-4 Mountain West)

Date: Monday, December 22

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET // 11:00 a.m. PT

Location: Albertsons Stadium - Boise, ID

TV: ESPN

Radio: TuneIn Radio

Betting Line: Utah State -1.5 on FanDuel

Who Gets Going Early After Extended Break?

With neither team having played in over three weeks, it's a good bet that there will be some rust on both sides to start off the game. As is the case with games in the early stages of the season, whichever squad is able to establish its rhythm and play its game first will have a solid chance to take home a win. Both teams have important players inactive, and getting going early is crucial.

The Cougars' offense has consistently struggled to move the ball well early in games, but going up against an Aggies' defense that hasn't seen the field in over 20 days could give them an upper hand. If they're able to get that early advantage, they certainly have the roster depth and strength to control the game.

Cougars Faced With Dual-Threat Barnes

Aggies' quarterback Bryson Barnes put together a more-than-serviceable season in 2025, getting it done with both his arm and his legs. The graduate student threw for over 2,600 yards with 18 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, also tacking on over 700 yards and 9 scores on the ground. Despite being without their leading receiver in Braden Pegan, Barnes is sure to be a handful for the WSU defense.

Utah State starting right tackle Trey Andersen is also inactive, creating some solid opportunities for the Washington State pass rush to wreak havoc on that side. Containing Barnes' legs will be a tall task, but forcing him to that right side consistently could put him under duress at an uncomfortable rate.

Will Win/Loss Patterns Continue?

An interesting tidbit about both teams is their dueling records over the last five games. The Cougars have gone 3-2, with a win-loss-win-loss-win sequence, and the Aggies enter the bowl game with a 2-3 record in their last five contests, with a loss-win-loss-win-loss sequence. It's more of an interesting coincidence than a true game decider, but it will be interesting to follow to see if the pattern continues.

The Cougars will attempt to tally back-to-back victories for just the second time this season, and the Aggies will try to prevent ending their season with a two-game losing streak, something they have allowed to happen just once in 2025. A bowl victory would definitely build momentum for either team going into the 2026 campaign, and this Monday's game is set to be a good matchup.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.