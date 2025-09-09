Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 1 Of The NFL
The opening week of NFL action has concluded, and the season is off to a blazing start with a plethora of exciting matchups having taken place over the weekend. With over a dozen Washington State alumni on active rosters, there was plenty of action for fans to follow throughout the season openers.
With NFL debuts, solid outings, and big-money extensions among the headlines for former Cougars, here's how they all performed in Week 1:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
The much-anticipated debut of the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and former Washington State quarterback Cam Ward occurred on Sunday, and didn't exactly go as many Titans fans hoped. Rookie quarterbacks are always a work in progress, and while he showed some flashes, he was largely ineffective in the team's 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos. With a completion percentage of just 42.8%, Ward threw for just 112 yards on 12 of 28 passes without a score. Early struggles are highly common with young signal callers, and he'll have his first chance to bounce back against the Rams in Week 2.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Rams (1-0)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
Patrick Mahomes' backup, Minshew II didn't see the field in the team's first game for obvious reasons, despite their 27-21 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 4:25 PM EST - vs Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
The rookie third-round pick only saw the field for seven plays in his first NFL action against the Raiders. Williams snagged one pass from QB Drake Maye for 12 yards, but was rarely integrated into the scheme outside of that. With heavy team-wide offensive issues in Week 1, he could begin to see an uptick in playing time in the team's second matchup of the season.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM - @ Miami Dolphins (0-1)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
The Seahawks dropped their first game of the 2025 campaign to the San Francisco 49ers, but Lucas' week was still overwhelmingly positive, inking a three-year, $46 million contract on Thursday. He struggled a bit against the 49ers, allowing two pressures and a sack. His run blocking was also an issue against a skilled San Francisco defense, posting just a 52.6 Pro Football Focus run blocking grade.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM - @ Pittsburgh Steelers (1-0)
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
Dealing with an ankle injury, Pole was inactive for the team's season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM - vs Buffalo Bills (1-0)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
The veteran rotational defensive linemen began his Steelers tenure similarly to how the rest of his career has progressed, as a valuable depth piece in varying sets. Ekuale recorded one tackle in 12 defensive snaps, posting the team's third-highest Pro Football Focus defensive grade at 72.9.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 1:00 PM - vs Seattle Seahawks (0-1)
DE Brennan Jackson, Las Vegas Raiders (WSU 2019-2023)
Jackson was listed among the inactives before the Raiders' game against the New England Patriots, not playing in the team's opener.
Next Game: Monday, September 15, 10:00 PM - vs Los Angeles Chargers (1-0)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley was among the Chargers' best defensive players against the Kansas City Chiefs in their upset victory on Friday night. He was thrown at just twice, allowing only 13 yards through the air. He registered four total tackles, a QB pressure, and a sack of Patrick Mahomes on third and goal in the second quarter.
Next Game: Monday, September 15, 10:00 PM - @ Las Vegas Raiders (1-0)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
The Commanders dominated the New York Giants in the first week of the season, but despite the outcome of the game, Luvu struggled. He posted the fourth-lowest PFF grade on Washington's defense and allowed four snags for 28 yards. His 33.3% missed tackle rate was incredibly rough, but he remains one of the team's top defenders.
Next Game: Thursday, September 1, 1:00 PM - @ Green Bay Packers (1-0)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson was targeted heavily against the Chargers, with Justin Herbert throwing at him seven total times. He allowed just three catches, breaking up a pass, but did give up 41 total yards. He also tacked on six tackles and a run stop, a true up-and-down game for the fourth-year corner.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 4:25 PM EST - vs Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Similar to Watson, Smith-Wade also saw the ball thrown in his direction a healthy amount in Week 1. He allowed 34 yards on four catches, being targeted a total of seven times. He also made two tackles and a run stop, playing in around 70% of the team's snaps.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 4:05 PM - @ Arizona Cardinals (1-0)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks' second season got off to an incredibly rough start, posting an abysmal 29.7 PFF grade. A missed tackle and four catches for 49 yards and two scores were among his lowlights in the Brazil game, and he was also tagged for a facemask in the fourth quarter
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 4:25 PM EST - vs Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson manned the secondary quite well in Arizona's 20-13 win over the New Orleans Saints, making seven tackles and breaking up a pass. He posted a stellar 82.8 PFF tackling grade and performed more than well enough on the back half to propel the Cardinals to a win.
Next Game: Sunday, September 14, 4:05 PM - vs Carolina Panthers (0-1)