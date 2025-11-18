Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 11 NFL Action
Washington State took home a much-needed convincing win over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs on Saturday night, and the Cougs' NFL alumni had their fair share of success over the weekend as well.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 11:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Cam Ward and the Titans almost took home an upset win over the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon, coming just short by a score of 16-13. Ward played a clean game for the most part, throwing for 194 yards and a touchdown, with an almost 65% completion rate. He also ran the ball three times, picking up 33 total yards.
Next Game: Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM EST - vs Seattle Seahawks (7-3)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
The Chiefs lost to the Denver Broncos on a game-winning field goal, and, as expected, Minshew II did not see the field at all.
Next Game: Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM EST - vs Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
After his first touchdown in Week 10, it was back to little action for Williams in the Patriots' win over the New York Jets. He saw the field for 32 total snaps and was targeted three times, but couldn't get on the same page with quarterback Drake Maye, ending the game without a catch.
Next Game: Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM EST - @ Cincinnati Bengals (3-7)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas was much better as a run blocker than a pass blocker in the team's loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon. He allowed a QB hit and a pressure, but was relatively clean in the run game against a strong Rams front.
Next Game: Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM EST - @ Tennessee Titans (1-9)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley certainly had a game to forget during the team's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road, with a Pro Football Focus defensive grade of 30.3. He gave up 33 yards through the air on three catches, missed a tackle, and was just out of position far too often in a team-wide, disappointing performance.
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 4:25 PM EST - vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-8)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
The Commanders took on the Miami Dolphins in Madrid, and he was solid, although not special in any way. He had a fantastic play to shut down a Dolphins drive late in the game, but didn't have many moments otherwise. He allowed three catches for 34 yards on three targets, and picked up five tackles and a stop on the day.
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 8:20 PM EST - vs Denver Broncos (9-2)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson was certainly tested against the Broncos and produced a mixed bag of results. He was thrown at seven times and allowed just three catches, but for 58 total yards. His PFF defensive grade finished at 64.4, with a 61.3 coverage grade.
Next Game: Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM EST - vs Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade saw limited snaps on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons, getting 15 total. He wasn't thrown at once and posted a respectable 67.6 PFF defensive grade.
Next Game: Monday, November 24, 8:15 PM EST - @ San Francisco 49ers (7-4)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks only saw 12 total defensive snaps against the Broncos, allowing one catch for 11 yards. His 47.1 PFF grade was below average, but had too small of a sample size to accurately grade his performance.
Next Game: Sunday, November 23, 1:00 PM EST - vs Indianapolis Colts (8-2)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson graded out as the Cardinals' second-best defender in their loss to the San Francisco 49ers, ending the game with an 81.3 PFF defensive grade in 55 snaps. He allowed just one catch for 4 yards, breaking up a pass, and making 5 total tackles.
Next Game: Sunday, November 23, 4:05 PM EST - vs Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4)