Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 12 NFL Action
Washington State took a loss in its penultimate regular-season game on Saturday afternoon, but a group of alumni still put together solid games at the NFL level on Sunday.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 12:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Ward almost led the Titans to a big comeback against the Seattle Seahawks, but came up just short in the end. Reunited with his University of Miami teammate in wide receiver Xavier Restrepo, and continuing to lean on rookie Chimere Dike, he threw for over 250 yards with 2 total scores. His 66% completion rate was yet another sign of the young signal caller's growth this season, and he continues to show flashes of being a franchise QB.
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM EST - vs Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
The Chiefs had a come-from-behind overtime victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, and, per usual, Minshew II did not see the field.
Next Game: Thursday, November 27, 4:30 PM EST - @ Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Despite just five total offensive snaps for Williams against the Cincinnati Bengals, he posted the second-highest Pro Football Focus grade on the New England offense. He was thrown at once, catching a crossing route over the middle for an 18-yard gain in the team's 10th consecutive victory.
Next Game: Monday, December 1, 8:15 PM EST - vs New York Giants (2-10)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas allowed two QB pressures and was called for a penalty, but still played a fairly clean game regardless of his small missteps. His 74.8 pass blocking grade from PFF was the highest of any Seahawks offensive lineman, and kept Sam Darnold out of trouble for the majority of the team's 30-24 win.
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 4:05 PM EST - vs Minnesota Vikings (4-7)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 4:25 PM EST - vs Las Vegas Raiders (2-9)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 8:20 PM EST - vs Denver Broncos (9-2)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson played 51 snaps against the Colts and was turned in a strong performance. He was thrown at three times, allowing just one catch for 4 yards, and broke up a pass. He also tacked on three tackles.
Next Game: Thursday, November 27, 4:30 PM EST - @ Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade was able to make 4 tackles in the Panthers' Monday Night Football loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The team picked up three interceptions, but still lost by a score of 20-9.
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Rams (9-2)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks performed similarly to his counterpart in Watson, allowing just three yards and one catch on two targets. He picked up a tackle and a stop, making a big impact in just 15 snaps against the Colts at home.
Next Game: Thursday, November 27, 4:30 PM EST - @ Dallas Cowboys (5-5-1)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson struggled in pass coverage, but excelled as a pass rusher in limited snaps. He picked up a sack and forced a fumble with an 84.3 pass rush grade from PFF and an 83.8 tackling grade, but did allow 53 yards through the air.
Next Game: Sunday, November 30, 1:00 PM EST - @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-5)