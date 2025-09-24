Pro Cougs: How Former Washington State Players Fared In Week 3 NFL Action
The third week of the NFL season has come and gone, and many Washington State alumni made national waves with their performances across the league.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 3:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
Per usual with rookie quarterbacks, Ward's performance was once again a mixed bag in his Week 3 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He threw for 219 yards on 23/38 completions with a passing touchdown, but also threw his first NFL interception on an ugly pick-six on the Titans' first drive of the day. The arm talent and poise remains visible, and Ward has made some impressive throws, but he still has much room for improvement, especially with the subpar talent level of the Tennessee roster.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM EST - @ Houston Texans (0-3)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
Minshew II, continuing to serve as the Chiefs' backup, once again saw no playing time in the team's Sunday night win over the New York Giants.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 4:25 PM EST - vs Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Williams continues to be a rarely-utilized part of the Patriots new-look offense, seeing just nine offensive snaps in New England's 21-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He caught the only pass that went his way, an eight yard reception on 1st and 10 in the third quarter.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM - vs Carolina Panthers (0-2)
MORE: Next Steps: How Cougs Can Get Back On Track After Apple Cup Loss
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas improved heavily as a pass blocker in the Seahawks' Week 3 blowout over the New Orleans Saints. He posted a 73.2 PFF pass blocking grade, allowing just one hurry and not allowing any sacks.
Next Game: Thursday, September 25, 8:15 PM - @ Arizona Cardinals (2-1)
OT Esa Pole, New York Jets (WSU 2021-2024)
Pole was on the inactive list for the third time in three games to begin the 2025 season, as he continues to deal with a persisting pre-season ankle injury.
Next Game: Monday, September 29, 7:15 PM - @ Miami Dolphins (0-3)
DT Daniel Ekuale, Pittsburgh Steelers (WSU 2014-2017)
Ekuale has continued to be a fantastic offseason pickup for the Steelers, as he was all over the Patriots' offensive line in Sunday's win. He registered three pressures, three hurries, and three stops on just 17 snaps in an impressive performance. His 79.7 Pro Football Focus defensive grade was third-highest on the Pittsburgh defense, adding onto the veteran's hot start to the season.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 9:30 AM - vs Minnesota Vikings (2-1) [Dublin, Ireland]
DE Brennan Jackson, Las Vegas Raiders (WSU 2019-2023)
Jackson was an important special teams piece despite the team's loss to the Washington Commanders. On 19 total snaps, he picked up two tackles on special teams without playing on defense at all.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 4:25 PM - vs Chicago Bears (1-2)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley unfortunately didn't follow up his electric Week 2 performance with one of a similar caliber, struggling in pass coverage with three completions allowed and a missed tackle on four chances. He did generate a pressure, and picked up two stops as a run defender.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM - @ New York Giants (0-3)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
Luvu allowed a short touchdown on one of his two targets, but absolutely excelled as a run defender against the Las Vegas Raiders. He posted an 81.8 PFF run defense grade, tallying a pressure, a hurry, and four run stops on the interior.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM - @ Atlanta Falcons (1-2)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson continued to be good in the beginning stages of the 2025 season, picking off his first pass of the year and putting up the team's fourth highest defensive PFF grade at 81.2. He allowed three completions for 32 yards, as well as picking up six tackles and forcing a quarterback pressure.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 4:25 PM EST - vs Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 4
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade, along with the entire Panthers defense, had himself a monster game against QB Michael Penix Jr. and the Atlanta Falcons offense. He was targeted eight times, and his biggest highlight was an 11-yard interception returned for a touchdown in the third quarter. Cougars fans are more familiar than anyone with Smith-Wade's ballhawking abilities, an he had them on full display against Atlanta.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 1:00 PM - @ New England Patriots (1-2)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks wasn't a major factor in the team's win over the New York Giants in his 51 snaps. He missed a tackle, allowed just one catch for four yards, and picked up two tackles and a run stop.
Next Game: Sunday, September 28, 4:25 PM EST - vs Baltimore Ravens (2-1)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson had a great game in pass coverage, allowing just 17 yards and two catches on five targets. He picked up five tackles without missing any, and only gave up four yards after the catch.
Next Game: Thursday, September 25, 8:15 PM - vs Seattle Seahawks (2-1)