How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 4
Week 4 is wrapped up and, unlike last week, every single one of Washington State's 2025 opponents took the field and played. Of those 11 teams (and not counting Washington who drubbed the Cougs), six got wins over the weekend. Here's how things played out for everyone on WSU's slate:
Idaho: Loss at San Jose State 31-28
Idaho gave San Jose State all it could handle and then some on Saturday evening but in the end they couldn't quite overtake the Spartans thanks to a last-second field goal from SJSU kicker Denis Lynch. The Vandals got touchdowns from Joshua Wood and Art Williams on the ground and Wood himself threw for 232 yards and no picks. San Jose State, though, made just one more play down the stretch to avoid what would have been an FCS-over-FBS upset. Idaho now turns its attention to conference play as it travels to take on Big Sky foe Montana on Saturday night in a game that has been flexed to the ESPN2 spotlight.
San Diego State: Win vs. California 34-0
San Diego State put the boots to Cal to pick up their second shutout win of the season behind a big performance from wide receiver Jordan Napier. Napier hauled in nine catches for 154 yards and TD while the Aztecs defense logged four sacks on Bears signal caller Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele. Owen Chambliss again was the man of the hour on defense, leading the team with eight solo tackles and a defended pass. All in all it was a total team win for San Diego State and now they'll look to improve to 3-1 as they hit the road to see Northern Illinois this weekend.
North Texas: Win at Army 45-38 (OT)
The blazing hot start for North Texas continues with a thrilling overtime win at Army on Saturday afternoon. The Mean Green lifted themselves to 4-0 thanks to running back Caleb Hawkins who plowed in for the game winner at the end. That was far from the only thing Hawkins did against the Black Knights, though, as he ran for four total touchdowns and put up 113 all purpose yards. Drew Mestemaker completed 26 passes for 249 yards and four different defenders had at least 10 tackles on the day. UNT is full steam ahead as it tries to stay undefeated against South Alabama.
Washington: Win at Washington State 59-24
The Apple Cup returns to Seattle after a dominant showing from the Huskies over Washington State on Saturday in Pullman. UW got a darn near perfect performance from QB Demond Williams Jr. who completed 16-of-19 passes for 298 yards and four scores. He ran for another to compliment Jonah Coleman who rushed for a pair of TDs as well. The game was close for three quarters until Washington exploded for 28 points in the fourth quarter. The Huskies remain perfect at 3-0 but will have that record put to the test as Ohio State makes a swing through this weekend to start Big Ten play.
Colorado State: Loss vs. UTSA 17-16
Colorado State came oh so close to completing a come-from-behind victory against UTSA on Saturday only to have their two-point try thwarted with less than 30 seconds left. Jackson Brousseau connected with receiver Rocky Beers for the touchdown that looked like it would tie the game late but the Rams opted to go for two and the win instead and the try failed. Lloyd Avant ran for 96 yards and Tahj Bullock found the end zone while Owen Long had a huge day on defense with 14 stops. It was all for naught, however, as CSU drops to 1-2 on the season. They will see Washington State next.
Ole Miss: Win vs. Tulane 45-10
#13 Ole Miss ran away from visitng Tulane on Saturday and handed the Green Wave its first loss of 2025 in emphatic fashion. Trinidad Chambliss was on fire, throwing for over 300 yards and rushing for another 112. Kewan Lacey ran for a pair of touchdowns as well. As a team, the Rebels were excellent in all three phases, holding Tulane to just 104 passing yards and keeping them out of the end zone until the fourth quarter when the game was already decided. Ole Miss is now 4-0 on the year and will get its biggest test yet against LSU this week.
Virginia: Win vs. Stanford 48-20
The ACC slate got off to a good start for Virginia last weekend as it handled business against Stanford at home. The Cavaliers continue to get showstopping performances from QB Chandler Morris who threw for another four TDs and 380 yards in this one. Trell Harris was on the receiving end of three of those scores and had 145 yards himself. The defense was playing at just as high of a clip also, registering five sacks and eight tackles behind the line of scrimmage. In total UVA put up 594 yards of offense and held the Cardinal to just 37 on the ground. Virginia will take on Florida State this Friday evening.
Toledo: Loss at Western Michigan 14-13
Toledo stumbled in the MAC opener, dropping its road contest to Western Michigan by one thanks to two-point gamble that paid off for the Broncos. Tucker Gleason had a rough day under center for the Rockets, completing just 50% of his throws for a mere 89 yards and two interceptions. Chip Trayanum did run for 153 yards and a score and the defense even forced three turnovers. WMU, however, was able to do enough to stay within striking distance and that ended up costing Toledo in the end. The defense could not keep Broc Lowry out of the end zone when it mattered most. They'll look to rebound against Akron this Saturday.
Oregon State: Loss at Oregon 41-7
Oregon State is still searching for its first win of the season after getting trounced by rival Oregon in the annual Civil War. The Beavers had no answers for the Ducks who had 585 yards of offense and got four touchdowns from signal caller Dante Moore. OSU did practically nothing with their own offensive possessions as Anthony Hankerson finsihed as the leading rusher with just 38 yards. QB Maalik Murphy played poorly as well, passing for only 68 yards and no TDs. Save for a few outstanding individual performances on defense, it was a day to forget for the Beavs. They get a short turnaround now as Houston comes in on Friday.
Louisiana Tech: Win vs. Southern Miss 30-20
The Bulldogs scored 30 points in the first half against Southern Miss on Saturday then held on in the second half to snag their third win of the season. Three different ball carriers ran for touchdowns while Eli Finley caught six passes for 155 yards. Although the defense didn't have its best day, especially in the passing game, buckled down when it really needed to and kept the Golden Eagles at bay enough to secure the victory. LA Tech will try to keep the momentum going this week as it travels to UTEP.
James Madison: Win at Liberty 31-13
JMU rolled over Liberty 31-13 in a game that was actually just a three-point margin heading into the fourth quarter. Alonza Barnett III ran for two touchdowns and threw another to help spur on the offense that dropped 446 yards. The Flames notched their lone touchdown in the second quarter but besides that, James Madison's defense was on point, specifially on third down where they held Liberty to just 3-of-14. Now at 2-1, the Dukes will get ready for Sun Belt action and will welcome in Georgia Southern.