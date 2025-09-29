How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 5
The last of September football has been played for Washington State and all of its 2025 opponents and the final weekend of the month was a largely successful one for not only the Cougs but all the team's they'll see this fall. Overall (excluding Colorado State), WSU's opponents went 7-3 over the weekend with several teams picking up some pretty major wins. Here's what Week 5 looked like for everyone on the Cougars' docket.
Idaho: Loss at Montana 41-30
Try as they might, Idaho could not come out of Montana with a win on Saturday night and loses the "Little Brown Stein" rivalry game with UM for the second time in as many tries. The Vandals ran for three touchdowns while QB Joshua Wood threw for 262 yards but too many mistakes on defense ultimately cost them. Montana was able to put up over 400 total yards of offense and forced a big fumble. Idaho did show some fight at the end, though, scoring 16 points in the fourth quarter. It was too little too late, though, and now the Vandals head into their bye week with a 2-3 record.
San Diego State: Win at Northern Illinois 6-3
Although it was not at all in a pretty fashion, San Diego State improved to 3-1 on Saturday with a low-scoring win over Northern Illinois. In a game that only saw field goals, Aztecs kicker Grabriel Plascencia hit a 25-yarder as time expired to carry his team to the win. It was a slow day for the offense as Jayden Denegal threw for just 110 yards and two picks. Lucky Sutton led the way on the ground with 88 yards on 17 carries. The defense once again got a big night from Owen Chambliss who finished with 11 tackles and the unit as a whole stopped NIU twice on fourth down. Now up is the first Mountain West game with Colorado State.
North Texas: Win vs. South Alabama 36-22
North Texas just keeps on winning. The Mean Green handled business against visiting South Alabama for a nice 14-point win. Caleb Hawkins shouldered the load, rushing for 140 yards and a pair of touchdowns while Drew Mestemaker completed 14 passes for 234 yards and another score. UNT was aided greatly by eight Jaguars penalties but there was never really any doubt about who the better team was. The Mean Green, now 5-0 on the year, will have a week off before looking to make it six straight as they welcome in South Florida on October 10.
Washington: Loss vs. Ohio State 24-6
Washington gave it a gallant effort against the #1 Buckeyes but ultimately Ohio State just had too much firepower for the Huskies to keep pace. Demond Williams Jr. had a quiet day, throwing for 173 yards and no touchdowns. Running backs Jonah Coleman and Adam Mohammed combined for 83 yards but the only UW points came off the foot of Grady Gross. The Huskies begin Big Ten play 0-1 but will look to right the ship as they travel cross country to face Maryland.
MORE: Washington State Football Control Contest At Colorado State For 20-3 Victory
Colorado State: Loss vs. Washington State 20-6
The Rams gave up 20 first half points to Washington State and it turned to be the difference in their 20-3 home loss. CSU's offense was stymied all evening and was kept out of the end zone for the duration. Jackson Brousseau got the nod for Colorado State and threw for 188 yards. The defense got a big night from Owen Long but he was about the only real highlight of the game. WSU managed 158 rushing yards and they stopped the Rams three times on fourth down to snap their own two-game skid. Colorado State will look to rebound as it begins Mountain West play against San Diego State on Saturday.
Ole Miss: Win vs. LSU 24-19
Lane Kiffin's Rebels continue to ascend this season and they picked up their biggest win of the year so far against then-#4 LSU at home. Ole Miss, who now checks in at #4 themselves in the AP poll, opened up a 17-3 halftime lead over their SEC rivals and hung on with a fourth quarter TD run from Logan Diggs. It was not all sunshine for the Rebs, though, as they were flagged 14 times and turned the ball over twice. Still, Trinidad Chambliss threw for 314 yards and Kewan Lacey rumbled for 87 more in the impressive win. Still undefeated at 5-0, Ole Miss will get a week off before welcoming in Washington State.
Virginia: Win vs. Florida State 46-38 (2OT)
The Cavaliers pulled off one of the upsets of the weekend on Friday evening, taking down previously-#8 Florida State in double overtime in Charlottesville. Chandler Morris notched the winning score on a four-yard run in the second extra frame and Ja'Son Prevard sealed the deal with an interception at the goal line shortly after. Morris survived three interceptions as he accounted for five touchdowns on the night and J'Mari Taylor carried the ball 27 times for 99 yards. Despite being outgained by FSU 516 yards to 440, Virginia's offense was able to match the Seminoles blow for blow and hang around long enough to send it to OT. Once there the defense was able to put the finishing touches on what is a landmark win for the Cavaliers who are now 4-1 on the year and should find their way into the Top 25 this week. They take on Louisville this weekend.
Toledo: Win vs. Akron 45-3
Toledo made light work of MAC foe Akron on Saturday, cruising out to a lopsided 45-3 home win. Tucker Gleason tossed three TDs while running for another. Wideout Junior Vandeross III was on the other end of two of those scores and finished the day with 122 yards on nine catches. The defense was suffocating, stuffing the Zips behind the line of scrimmage nine times and logging two sacks as well. It was just what the Rockets needed after a tough loss to Western Michigan a week ago. Following their upcoming bye, Toledo will take on Bowling Green to renew the "Battle of I-75" rivalry.
MORE: Washington State Basketball's 2025-2026 Schedule Includes Home-And-Home with Gonzaga
Oregon State: Loss vs. Houston 27-24 (OT)
For a good while on Friday night it appeared that Oregon State was going to finally get into the win column against Houston. A 14-point fourth quarter from the Cougars, though, forced overtime and then an Ethan Sanchez field goal gave Houston the win. OSU got solid performances from Maalik Murphy and Trent Walker on offense while Aiden Sullivan was a one-man wrecking crew on defense. The Beavers did a lot of things well, winning the time of possession battle and outgaining the Cougars. When all was said and done, though, they couldn't close it out and now Oregon State is 0-5 for the first time since 1996. They'll try and snap this skid against Appalachian State on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech: Win at UTEP 30-11
Louisiana Tech has now won three straight following a decisive victory over UTEP on the road. 20 of their 30 points came in the final 15 minutes behind a pair of pick sixes from Marques Singleton Jr. and Jakari Foster alike. Although the offense didn't do anything particularly flashy, it was enough to seal another C-USA win. Quarterback Blake Baker and running back Clay Thevenin each found the end zone while the defense took it away from the Miners five times. All in all it was LA Tech's best showing but it was a solid win regardless as they head into the bye week. Kennesaw State will be waiting after that.
James Madison: Win vs. Georgia Southern 35-10
James Madison ran wild all over Georgia Southern on Saturday evening to nab a 25-point win at Bridgeforth Stadium and open Sun Belt action 1-0. Two different backs, Wayne Knight and Jordan Fuller, each went well over the century mark on the ground and got scores. As a team JMU ran for 343 yards and held the Eagles to just 198 total on the other side. The special teams also got in on the scoring with an 88-yard kickoff return TD from Curtis Harris-Lopez in the second quarter. The Dukes will hit the road this weekend to battle another Georgia team in Georgia State.