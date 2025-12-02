Pro Cougs: Kyle Williams Touchdown in Patriots MNF Win Highlights Week 13 NFL Action
Washington State secured bowl eligibility with their win over Oregon State on Saturday, and their NFL alumni showed out this weekend as well.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 13:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
It was more of the same offensive struggles for the Titans on Sunday, as they fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars 25-3 for their 11th loss of the season. Ward was decent enough, completing 24 of his 38 pass attempts for 141 yards without a score. He continues to limit the turnover-worthy plays, but him and the rest of the Tennessee roster have yet to find a rhythm.
Next Game: Sunday, December 7, 1:00 PM EST - @ Cleveland Browns (3-9)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
The Chiefs fell to the Dallas Cowboys in a Thanksgiving thriller, and Minshew II did not see the field as always.
Next Game: Sunday, December 7, 8:20 PM EST - vs Houston Texans (7-5)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
While consistency hasn't been a part of Williams' game so far throughout his rookie campaign, the big play flashes continue for the receiver. He was thrown at just once in the Patriots' Monday night beatdown of the New York Giants, making a fantastic toe-tap touchdown catch for a 33-yard score.
Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 1:00 PM EST - vs Buffalo Bills (8-4)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
The Seahawks cruised to a 26-0 shutout win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and Lucas put up a stable performance once again. He allowed two pressures, but kept QB Sam Darnold's pocket clean, ending the game with high marks. Pro Football Focus graded him out with a 79.5 run blocking grade, and a 65.4 pass blocking grade.
Next Game: Sunday, December 7, 1:00 PM EST - @ Atlanta Falcons (4-8)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley had some tackling inconsistency in the Chargers' win over Las Vegas, but he did make some splash plays, including a sack of Geno Smith. He had two quarterback pressures, picked up two total tackles, and allowed just one catch for 11 yards.
Next Game: Monday, December 8, 8:15 PM EST - vs Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
The Commanders came up just short in their upset bid against the Denver Broncos, and Luvu was right in the middle of the action all night. He had 3 pressures, 2 QB hits, and one sack, but did miss 2 tackles while only making 3 total.
Next Game: Sunday, December 7, 1:00 PM EST - @ Minnesota Vikings (4-8)
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
Watson started the game off hot with an early interception off of Dak Prescott, but he was unable to sustain the success after that bright moment. He was thrown at 9 times, allowing 7 receptions for 63 total yards in a performance where his INT couldn't quite make up for the faults.
Next Game: Sunday, December 7, 8:20 PM EST - vs Houston Texans (7-5)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade saw his snap count increase in the Panthers' major victory over the Los Angeles Rams, and held up his end of the bargain well. He made four tackles, was thrown at 3 times, allowing 2 catches for just 10 total yards on the day.
Next Game: Sunday, December 14, 4:25 PM EST - @ New Orleans Saints (2-10)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
Hicks finally got to see the field much more this week, and he proved why that decision was a smart one. His 75.0 PFF grade was the third-highest of any Chiefs defender, he didn't allow a reception on his one target, and picked up three tackles and a quarterback hit.
Next Game: Sunday, December 7, 8:20 PM EST - vs Houston Texans (7-5)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson had issues with tackling in the Cardinals' close loss to Tampa Bay with two missed tackles, but only allowed one catch on two targets with a pass breakup, salvaging his performance,
Next Game: Sunday, December 7, 4:25 PM EST - vs Los Angeles Rams (9-3)