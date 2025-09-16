Remembering Washington State's 2012 Apple Cup Victory
Looking back at the 2012 Washington State Cougars, the season may not live on as the most memorable campaign of Mike Leach's tenure as head coach in Pullman. The Cougars finished that season with an overall record of 3-9.
However, Leach's first year with the Cougs produced an extremely memorable victory to cap the season with a 31-28 overtime win over the Washington Huskies at Martin Stadium.
At the time, WSU were seeking their first Apple Cup win since the 2008 campaign. The Cougs were heavy underdogs against a Huskies team then ranked No. 25, but got off to a decent start with a 10-7 lead against the team from Seattle at the end of the first half.
In the third quarter, the Huskies played a near-perfect frame. Keith Price engineered three touchdown drives and the Washington defense forced three turnovers to take a 28-10 lead.
WSU began their comeback in the third quarter with a ten-play, 75-yard drive capped Carl Winston's second rushing touchdown of the day from two yards out. The Cougar defense then quickly forced and recovered a fumble from the hands of Price. A 29-yard completion to Isiah Myers and a pass interference penalty moved the Cougs to the one-yard line for Winston's third touchdown run. The Cougs converted the two-point try.
After forcing a UW punt three plays later, WSU drove back into enemy territory and Andrew Furney kicked a 45-yard field goal to tie the game with 1:59 left in regulation.
Washington had the chance to win the game with a 35-yard field goal in the closing seconds of regulation, but it went wide right.
On the opening play of overtime, Cougs defensive lineman Kalafitini Pole intercepted a distressed toss from Price and nearly returned it for a touchdown before being brought down near the five-yard line. Per overtime rules, WSU took over at the 25-yard line and drove to the nine-yard line before Furney returned to the field for the 27-yard winner.
Senior Cougs quarterback Jeff Tuel completed 33 passes on 53 attempts for 350 yards with two interceptions. Winston didn't lead the most effective rushing attack in the world as the Cougs netted just 19 yards on the day, but Winston reached the end zone a career-high three times in his final game at WSU. Furney connected on all three of of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra point attempts.
Another intriguing aspect of the game: the Huskies were penalized a whopping 18 times for 129 yards compared to seven penalties against the Cougars for 64 yards. WSU also overcame four total turnovers in the historic rivalry game.
The Cougars will be going for their first Apple Cup win in Pullman since that inspiring victory on Saturday (September 20) at 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS.
WSU have won just two of the last 11 games against UW, both in Seattle (one at UW, one at Lumen Field).