The 5 Most Important Games on Washington State's 2025 Schedule
As the 2025 season draws ever nearer, questions loom large about just how good Washington State will be. With a brand new coaching staff and a heap of new players, expectations might seem a bit tampered right now. That does not mean, however, that the Cougars can't make this fall a good one. The road to doing so won't be easy but if they can successfully navigate these five games in particular, this should be another good one for the crimson and grey.
5. Idaho Vandals - August 30
The Jimmy Rogers era begins with his Cougars facing a team they know well and getting his tenure off on the right foot will be important. The Idaho Vandals, despite being in the FCS, will be no pushover and the Cougs can ill afford a stumble out of the gate to their "Battle of the Palouse" rivals. Much like WSU, Idaho is entering into a new coaching era and its team is also almost completely revamped from what it was a year ago. Thomas Ford Jr. will be eyeing the same explosive start to his new regime in Moscow and if he gets it, the Cougars will find themselves playing catch up on the season early and the team morale could take a heavy hit. Sticking it to Idaho right off the bat is needed.
4. at Virginia Cavaliers - October 18
When Washington State takes on Virginia in Week 8 it will come at the end of a nearly month-long road swing that will take them through both Fort Collins and Oxford before ending there in Charlottesville. After what could very well be a loss at the hands of Ole Miss a week prior, the Cougars will need a bounce back before returning home and the Cavaliers may provide an opportunity for just that. This game is a winnable one and if WSU can get one here, it sets them up nicely for the latter half of the season which will keep them in Pullman for three of their final five matchups.
3. at James Madison Dukes - November 22
Not only is it one of the more intriguing contests on Washington State's docket in 2025, but the Week 12 bout with James Madison also might mean a whole lot when it comes around. That's right in the thick of the bowl race for everyone and odds are good that both JMU and the Cougars will be fighting for a postseason spot. If Washington State were able to come in and knock off the perennial Sun Belt contender with just a week to go, eyes would surely fall upon WSU in a major way. It comes at a critical juncture of the season and will be against a very formidable opponent. The recipe for a program-turning win is right there for Rogers in his first year.
2. Oregon State Beavers - November 29
While WSU will actually see Pac-12 foe Oregon State twice in 2025, the season finale shapes up to be the much more significant meeting, pending how things shake out of course. First off, the game will be at home and with their own fans at their back, Washington State has the perfect opportunity to end the regular season on the right foot. There is also a very likely scenario in which the conference title is on the line as well as a bowl bid. Barring what the Beavers have to play for by this point, the stakes could be very high when the Cougs welcome Trent Bray's squad in.
1. Washington Huskies - September 20
It doesn't matter if its in November or in September like it is now, the Apple Cup will always be the most important game on WSU's slate. There is, of course, no love lost when the Cougars take on the Huskies and 2025 will be no different as Washington State is looking to make it two in a row against their rivals. Just two seasons removed from their appearance in the national title game, UW has taken a tumble and there's no doubt that last year's 24-19 result in Seattle left a sour taste. Getting the Dawgs in Pullman this time bodes well for Rogers' squad and if they were to best Washington again, it will do wonders for the whole team for the rest of the way.