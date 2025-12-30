The Significance of Washington State's 2025 Potato Bowl Win

Last Monday, Washington State wrapped up its 2025 season with a 34-21 win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The victory not only secured the Cougars' fourth winning season in the last five years and their first bowl win since 2018, it also gives the team a good foot forward as it heads into another busy offseason that is sure to be full of change. With a new era lying ahead for WSU, leaving this one behind with a victory on the tail end of an up-and-down year might be just what the program needs moving into the offseason.

Kirby Moore will lead Washington State into the new-look Pac-12 and the bowl win serves as a perfect springboard, especially for the younger that the team is hopeful to return next fall. Freshman running back Maxwell Woods, for instance, had himself a day in Boise, rushing for 117 yards and caught three passes for 35 more yards. He saw more game action and production in the finale than he did at any other point throughout the season.

So too did fellow freshman QB Julian Dugger who attempted three passes and ran for a touchdown. Receiver Mackenzie Alleyne finished the day with three catches for 63 yards, also a new career best for the youngster. All of that on-field experience will serve these players well and will certainly be helpful for the Cougars if they stick around. Woods will look to see an increased role on the offense that is set to lose Kirby Vorhees. Dugger might be in competition for the quarterback job with Zevi Eckhaus on his way out and Alleyne could carve out a spot for himself in a receiver room that is saying goodbye to Joshua Meredith.

The overall feel of where the team is right now, in spite of losing Jimmy Rogers after just one season at the helm, is one of an upward trajectory thanks in large part to ending the campaign on a high note. Underclassmen made a difference in that win and it should be signs of things to come. Getting a win over a future-conference mate in the Aggies also should give further confidence that WSU will be able to compete in the new version of the league once it becomes official come July.

National signing day is approaching in just over a month and Spring ball will follow in short order. Washington State will have to navigate it all under a new coaching regime for the second straight year. Doing so, however, will be made a bit easier on the heels of a winning season and a bowl victory. There is plenty to build upon in Pullman and things are looking up as an uncertain 2026 draws closer.

