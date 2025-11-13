Two-QB Rotation Expected as Louisiana Tech Faces Washington State
EVAN BULLOCK
Height: 6’5
Weight: 220
Class: Redshirt Sophomore
Hometown: Anna, TX
High School: Anna HS
TREY KUKUK
Height: 6’1"
Weight: 201 pounds
Class: Junior
Hometown: Mission Viejo, CA
High School: Capistrano Valley HS
Previous School: Saddleback College (JUCO)
STATS
- Career (Evan Bullock): 222/342 (65%), 2,335 yards, 14 TDs, 6 INTs
- Evan Bullock 2025: 22/36 (61%), 207 yards, 2 INTs
- Trey Kukuk 2025: 31/45 (69%), 297 yards, 2 TDs 2 INTs | 134 yards rushing
AT A GLANCE
During the game against Delaware this past weekend, which resulted in a one-point loss for LA Tech, starting quarterback Blake Baker suffered a torn ACL and is now out for the remainder of the season. Baker had taken over as the full-time starter in Week 3 against New Mexico State, where he showcased the dual-threat capabilities Sonny Cumbie’s staff had been looking for, ultimately prompting them to name him the starting quarterback moving forward.
Since Baker took over, he did exit another game early against Kennesaw State, where Evan Bullock and Trey Kukuk both made appearances in relief. With Baker now officially ruled out for the season, many expect the Bulldogs to use a combination of Bullock and Kukuk as they look to find an offensive identity that had previously been tailored to Baker’s strengths.
Between the two quarterbacks, Bullock brings the most experience to the table, having played in 12 games last season and starting 10. He completed 66% of his passes—second-best in Conference USA—for 2,101 yards and 14 touchdowns to just three interceptions. The three picks were the fewest among all C-USA quarterbacks, highlighting Bullock’s efficiency and production, a rare combination for a redshirt freshman who was thrust into the role the way he was.
Coming out of training camp this season, he didn’t win the three-way quarterback competition and has appeared in only two games, both in relief of Baker, completing 61% of his passes for 107 yards and two interceptions.
At the start of the season, Trey Kukuk, a Saddleback College (JUCO) transfer, won the starting job and held it through the first two weeks. The California native put together a highly productive JUCO career over two seasons, throwing for 3,647 yards and 38 touchdowns while adding 592 rushing yards and 12 more scores.
His first FBS start came against Southeastern in Week 1, when he led the Bulldogs to a win after completing 72% of his passes for 126 yards and a touchdown. The following week was his last as the starter, despite an efficient outing against LSU, completing 67% of his passes. The lack of offensive production led to the switch to Baker in Week 3.
Since then, Kukuk has played in three games, all in relief duty. Heading into the matchup with Wazzu, he has completed 69% of his passes for 297 yards, two touchdowns, two interceptions, and 134 rushing yards. One thing to note: Kukuk has finished every game he’s played in with positive rushing yardage and has shown he can be effective on the ground, potentially offering a parallel to how the offense operated with Baker. However, that remains to be seen.
TOP TRAITS (BULLOCK & KUKUK)
AS PASSERS
Both Bullock and Kukuk have the ability to deliver from the pocket; however, Bullock is superior in this category. From the pocket, he’s shown that he can operate efficiently, making quick decisions with a smooth, compact release. Bullock excels in the quick and intermediate passing game, consistently finding completions in those ranges with relative ease.
Both quarterbacks also possess the ability to deliver while on the move, maintaining solid mechanics when throwing on the run.
AS RUNNERS
This is where Kukuk takes the cake in terms of superior ability. As mentioned earlier, he has finished every game he’s appeared in with positive rushing yardage. Although at 6’1” he doesn’t match Baker’s 6’5” frame, however, Kukuk has a thick build and runs with noticeable power. On film, he’s shown the ability to come downhill and finish runs with force, falling forward for extra yardage after contact. It’s a feature of his game that most closely mirrors Baker’s.