Pro Cougs: Kyle Williams' Breakout Performance Highlighted Week 10 NFL Action
Washington State was on a bye week this weekend, but there was plenty of action for Cougs fans to enjoy with a handful of alumni continuing to make plays at the NFL level.
With all the week's games now concluded, here's how all of the former Cougars performed in Week 9:
QB Cam Ward, Tennessee Titans (WSU 2022-2023)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 1:00 PM EST - vs Houston Texans (3-5)
QB Gardner Minshew II, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2018)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:25 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (7-2)
WR Kyle Williams, New England Patriots (WSU 2023-2024)
Williams finally had his long-awaited breakout game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite only having one catch on the day. On the last play of the third quarter, he caught a crosser from quarterback Drake Maye and motored past the entirety of Tampa Bay's defense en route to a 72-yard touchdown, tying the game up at 7. With wideout Kayshon Boutte dealing with injuries, Williams could see an uptick in his role and had a fantastic audition in Week 10.
Next Game: Thursday, November 13, 8:15 PM EST - vs New York Jets (2-7)
OT Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks (WSU 2018 -2021)
Lucas had far from his best performance on Sunday in the Seahawks' win over the Arizona Cardinals. He allowed a sack, a pressure, and posted a mediocre 55.1 Pro Football Focus offensive grade and a decent 61.2 pass blocking grade.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:05 PM EST - @ Los Angeles Rams (7-2)
LB Daiyan Henley, Los Angeles Chargers (WSU 2022)
Henley had a rare game where he allowed a decent amount of yardage through the air, but still finished the game as a clear net positive. The linebacker posted a 75.7 PFF defensive grade and six total tackles. His best play came on an excellent off-ball adjustment to divert Pittsburgh Steelers' QB Aaron Rodgers' eyes and force him to throw an ill-advised interception.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 1:00 PM EST - @ Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4)
LB Frankie Luvu, Washington Commanders (WSU 2014-2017)
Luvu, as with the rest of the Commanders' defense, had a game to forget in Week 10. His 46.2 PFF grade was extremely poor and he was prone to missed tackles, with three total on the night.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 9:30 AM EST - vs Miami Dolphins (3-7) [Madrid]
CB Jaylen Watson, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2020-2021)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:25 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (7-2)
CB Chau Smith-Wade, Carolina Panthers (WSU 2020-2023)
Smith-Wade gave up five receptions on five targets against the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, it what wasn't a stellar coverage game. He was able to limit the yards after catch however, and also picked up six tackles with four defensive stops.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 1:00 PM EST - @ Atlanta Falcons (3-6)
S Jaden Hicks, Kansas City Chiefs (WSU 2021-2023)
N/A (Bye Week)
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:25 PM EST - @ Denver Broncos (7-2)
S Jalen Thompson, Arizona Cardinals (WSU 2016-2018)
Thompson was again one of Arizona's highest graded players, putting up a 72.9 PFF defensive grade on the day. He allowed just one catch, made five tackles, and only allowed three yards through the air in an impressive all-around performance.
Next Game: Sunday, November 16, 4:05 PM EST - vs San Francisco 49ers (6-4)