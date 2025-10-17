Virginia Head Coach Tony Elliott Talks Post-Bye Week Matchup Against Washington State
The Virginia Cavaliers have catapulted themselves into the Top-25 rankings, and face another test this week with the Washington State Cougars.
Cavaliers head coach Tony Elliott has led his team to a fantastic start to 2025, and has them in the middle of the ACC's top standings.
Before the team's afternoon contest against the Cougars, he spoke to the media about the upcoming contest.
Virginia HC Tony Elliott on facing Washington State after the bye week
"Yeah, the overall approach [after the bye week is] very similar, but I think with each team, you have to evaluate where that team is. And you also have to evaluate where the bye falls. Like if it's earlier in the season, it may be different than later in the season. But this one being halfway through the season, I felt it's like very similar structure, but I did modify a little bit, just because of the health of of the team. So the practice structure was very similar, but the the amount of contact at the practices was different than past bye weeks"
Virginia HC Tony Elliott on containing the Washington State pass rush
"I know that obviously Old Miss missed a couple opportunities early in the first two drives, but a lot of credit to Washington State. Man, they play extremely, extremely hard. They're very, very well coached. Coach Rogers does a really, really good job and you look at his background, he's a national champion, right? And he's used to winning and so he knows what it looks like and what it takes and they pride themselves on on effort. So, we're going to have to match that."
"And that's what is really cool about this matchup and in this particular game because I think a lot of people say that Virginia plays hard. Like when they watch the games, it's like, man, these guys play hard. Well, when you watch Washington State, they play extremely hard in all three phases. So, it's going to be a battle of who can play the hardest, but at the same time, who can play sound and under control, and that's going to be the challenge. So, you know, we have to do a good job of communicating."
Virginia HC Tony Elliott on Virginia's focus on the small details against Washington State
"I think with success there's always challenges and so [the bye] was a great reset for us as a football team and I think if you just watch the course of the first six games you can see, with success sometimes, there's a tendency to think 'oh I got this and it's not quite as important to focus on the little things,' but it impacts play. And so this was a really good opportunity for us to reset midway through the season to say, 'Hey, when we when we are really focused on the little things, we play complimentary football and we make it hard on the on the opponent.' When we don't have quite the sense of
urgency and the focus, complete focus on the little things, then we, you know, create opportunities that make it much more difficult for us."
"So, it's going to be fun to see how the guys respond to this off week because there was some transparency, right? It's not chasing success. It's when it happens now all the distractions come. And that's really what keeps you from focusing on the little things, it's when you get distracted by everything else and maybe you start to see the big picture too much and not in the microscope. So [this week is] a great opportunity to teach and learn."
Virginia HC Tony Elliott on Washington State QB Zevi Eckhaus leading the team's turnaround
"Yeah, I think that, and, I'm just speaking from my perspective, my point of view. I think when they changed quarterbacks and they went to [Zevi Eckhaus], I think he brought a just a calming presence and then they didn't turn the ball over as much. He's got a moxy to him. He can run the ball. He can make all the throws. He's looked like he just has a swagger that kind of mellowed him out and defensively, each week they seem to be getting better and better and better as a unit. I think it was really the quarterback change from my perspective, is what I think has made the difference and they've gotten better each week as a team."