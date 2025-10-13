Next Steps: How Cougs Can Build Off of Near Upset At Ole Miss
Washington State almost shocked the college football world on Saturday, nearly taking down #4 Ole Miss on the road in a tight, 24-21 finish. The Cougars took a 14-10 lead early in the third quarter, but the Rebels' talent was simply too much for them to hold down forever.
Heading to #18 Virginia in Week 8 for their next matchup, here is how the Cougars can use their performance as a building block moving forward.
Keep Letting Eckhaus Sling It
Quarterback Zevi Eckhaus once again took a major step forward, despite the loss. Weeks of conservative playcalling were slowly chipped away against Ole Miss, and the senior signal caller was finally able to let it rip. He completed 77% of his passes for 218 total yards, tacking on two scores through the air. He also flashed some decent escapability, breaking off for a 22-yard run, among other scrambles.
The Cougars' schedule doesn't get much easier as the season progresses, and they need to fully revolve their offense around Eckhaus's ability to singlehandedly change a game for the better. His composure, maturity, and control were on full display on Saturday versus the Rebels. Head coach Jimmy Rogers and the offensive staff need to continue leaning on Eckhaus as the season reaches its middle stages, and the Cougs' ceiling could see a substantial rise.
MORE: How Washington State's 2025 Opponents Fared in Week 7
Take More Offensive Risks
Wide receiver Tony Freeman had his best game of 2025, capped off with a 19-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter as Washington State was attempting to mount a comeback. On said throw, Eckhaus launched it off of his back foot and was just one of an increased number of riskier plays that occurred on Saturday. While not all of them worked, obviously, they generated more explosive plays than they have in most games this season, against an SEC defense no less.
The Cougs' offensive line had its issues, but Eckhaus and the offensive core proved that they can be more than effective when improvising. His first score was on a play-action bootleg that forced him to loft it over a slew of defenders in his face to hit WR Landon Wright in the end zone. The Cougars need to build on these trends moving forward, especially when facing some formidable opponents. Eckhaus should be given more opportunities to make things happen, and the rest of the offense should be trusted to meet the moment on said plays.
Give Terrell More Help
Two sacks and four tackles for loss marked another huge game for defensive end Isaac Terrell, raising his sack total to 4.5 and continuing to cement him as the team's premier pass rusher. He was having his way with the Rebels' offensive line for much of the day, and continued to make Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss uncomfortable.
With as good as Terrell has been in 2025, he can't do it all alone. His performances have arguably been the one consistent aspect of the Cougs' front seven, as very few other players have been able to step up. Washington State must increase the duress it puts opposing QBs in, and the production in that aspect can't come from Terrell alone.