Washington State 2025 NFL Primer: Cougs Alums in the Pros This Season
The 2025 NFL campaign is right around the corner... in fact, it's less than a week away if we count preseason games. With the dawn of another season now at hand, its time to take a look at the Washington State alum that will line NFL squads this fall. Last season former Cougs far and wide made big splashes in the league and this year looks to hold much of the same. Here are all the ex-WSU players that are currently on NFL rosters heading into this year.
Kyle Williams, WR - New England Patriots
One of the newest Cougars in the pros, receiver Kyle Williams got drafted by New England earlier this year. Williams went in the third round (69th overall) and was the only pass catcher the Patriots selected. He joins a room that is comprised of guys like Kendrick Bourne, Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas. Williams has already turned heads at OTAs and is expected by many to make the final 53-man roster cuts later this summer.
Esa Pole, OT - Kansas City Chiefs
Although he went undrafted, rookie Esa Pole is getting his NFL opportunity with the defending AFC champions. Pole, who was standout at WSU for his work on the offensive line, was signed by Kansas City as an UFA in April. He is currently listed in the three spot at left tackle on the Chiefs' depth chart and will have some work to do throughout training camp and the preseason to earn a spot on the team when the dust settles.
Brennan Jackson, LB - Los Angeles Rams
Linebacker Brennan Jackson is entering his second season with the Rams after a rookie season in which he saw minimal action. Jackson played in seven games for LA last season, starting one. He got in on three tackles and successfully defended a pass. Jackson was a fifth round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Cam Lampkin, CB - Los Angeles Rams
Also with the Rams and also in Year Two is cornerback Cam Lampkin. Lampkin, though, went undrafted and appeared in just four contests as a rookie. In those four games he did not rack up any stats.
Jaden Hicks, S - Kansas City Chiefs
It did not take Jaden Hicks long to introduce himself to the Chiefs. After getting selected in the fourth round last year (133rd overall) Hicks made a statement as a rookie from his safety position. He saw the field plenty for Kansas City and even starting one. Hicks picked off three passes, knocked away five more and made 29 tackles. As he enters his second season, he is certainly one of the league's brightest young secondary prospects and the Chiefs will almost certainly use him more this season.
Jack Wilson, OT - Indianapolis Colts
Offensive tackle Jack Wilson signed on with the Colts' practice squad as an undrafted free agent in October of last year but has not seen the field yet. Indianapolis signed him to a futures contract for the upcoming season, though, and activated him back in March.
Chau Smith-Wade, CB - Carolina Panthers
Carolina cornerback Chau Smith-Wade made a splash as a rookie in 2024, starting in four games for the Panthers and playing in 14 total. He made 39 tackles, intercepted a throw and forced a fumble as a fifth round selection (157th overall) in the 2024 Draft. Smith-Wade should see an increased role in his second season and, according to several reports, is having a terrific offseason in Charlotte.
Daiyan Henley, LB - Los Angeles Chargers
Linebacker Daiyan Henley was a third round pick by the Chargers in 2023 and saw just 53 snaps on defense as a rookie. Last year, though, those numbers increased significantly as Henley started 17 games in LA and finished the season with a team-high 147 stops. He was a cornerstone of the Los Angeles defense, posting seven tackles for loss along with eight defended passes and even an interception. Henley again looks to be one of the main playmakers on the Chargers defense heading into 2025.
Abraham Lucas, OT - Seattle Seahawks
Seahawks offensive tackle Abraham Lucas has been a cornerstone of the offensive line in Seattle for several years now and will be again this season. Lucas, a third round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has battled injuries throughout his NFL career thus far but has still started 29 games over three seasons. He came back from injury mid November of last year and the Seahawks won five of the seven games he showed in. If Lucas can stay healthy this year, he shapes up to be one of the premier offensive lineman on the team.
Jaylen Watson, CB - Kansas City Chiefs
A seventh round selection by Kansas City back in 2022, corner Jaylen Watson has already had a very successful NFL career, winning two Super Bowls and being a big contributor in those runs. Watson has piled up 114 tackles over his first three seasons in the league and laid claim to the longest pick six during his rookie year as he took one back 99 yards. Last season he was limited to just six games, though, as he suffered a broken ankle. If he's good to go this fall, Watson should once more be a key piece to the Chiefs secondary.
Andre Dillard, OT - San Francisco 49ers
Andre Dillard was picked in the first round (22nd overall) by Philadelphia back in 2019 but since then his pro career has taken him to places like Tennessee and Green Bay before he eventually wound up in San Francisco. The standout offensive tackle has been riddled with injuries since joining the league and has not started more than ten games in a single season yet. Now with the 49ers, though, Dillard looks to help improve a squad that surrendered 36 sacks last fall.
Gardner Minshew, QB - Kansas City Chiefs
Gardner Minshew's journeyman NFL career takes him to Kansas City this season where he will back up Patrick Mahomes. Last season, Minshew was a Raider and started nine games for Las Vegas. In those contests he threw for 2,013 yards, nine touchdowns and ten interceptions. Minshew has also seen stints Indianapolis, Philadelphia and Jacksonville but has not been a full-season starter since the 2023 campaign when he led the Colts. Minshew will be entering his seventh year this fall.
Jalen Thompson, S - Arizona Cardinals
Safety Jalen Thompson has carved out a great pro career thus far in Arizona as he comes into his seventh year. During his first six seasons in the Cardinals secondary, Thompson has picked off nine passes and recovered four fumbles all while racking up 483 total tackles. He even has a sack to his name as well as 12 tackles for loss. Thompson is one of the better safeties in the league and should once more be a mainstay on the Arizona defense this season.
Frankie Luvu, LB - Washington Commanders
The Washington Commanders strung together a fantastic 2024 season that resulted at the doorstep of the Super Bowl and linebacker Frankie Luvu was a huge reason why. Luvu, who originally began his NFL career in 2018 with the Jets, made 99 stops for Washington last year (54 solo) and delivered eight sacks. He also was responsible for a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and 14 quarterback hits. Luvu will still don the maroon and gold this year as he begins his eighth NFL season.
Daniel Ekuale, DT - Pittsburgh Steelers
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale makes his way to the Steelers this season after spending four seasons in New England. Last year he started every game for the Patriots and got in on 52 tackles. He brings with him six career sacks and eight tackles for loss to Pittsburgh where he hopes to work into a starting role for Mike Tomlin's defensive line. Ekuale went undrafted to Cleveland back in 2019 but also played in Jacksonville as well.