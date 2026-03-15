Washington State 2026 Spring Opponent Outlook: Arizona Wildcats

Washington State will round on non-conference play with an old Pac-12 matchup. Arizona pays a visit to the Cougs on the last weekend of September and should be one of the more high-profile opponents WSU sees at home this season. Coming off a 9-4 season and narrow Holiday Bowl loss to SMU, the Wildcats are eyeing a run at a conference title in 2026. With a handful of familiar names returning to the lineup this fall, Arizona should be poised to make some noise again as they prep for their third Big 12 season.

Offense

The 'Cats are set to begin their Spring practices next Wednesday and when they do the most pressing question they'll be trying to answer is who will step up at receiver. With last year's top two pass catchers gone in Kris Hutson and Javin Whatley, there is uncertainty right now at who will fill those roles on the outside. Arizona did bring in a few receivers in the portal this winter, though, to help address the problem. Guys like Jordan Ross from Colorado State, Rodney Gallagher III from West Virginia and D.J. Jordan from USC have all come aboard and will be vying for those starting roles.

The Wildcats did retain some receiver talent as well, however, most notably with redshirt junior Tre Spivey III and redshirt senior Chris Hunter coming back. Spivey caught 23 passes for 381 yards along with seven touchdowns last year while Hunter hauled in 27 for 372 yards and two scores.

While there are a lot of question marks at receiver, though, there won't be any at quarterback. Team captain Noah Fifita is back under center after a terrific season that saw him throw for 3,228 yards and 29 touchdowns along with just six interceptions. Fifita, who has been with Arizona since he came out of high school in 2022, was a first-team All-Big 12 selection last year and finished on ESPN's list of Top 100 college players for the 2025 season checking in #94. Fifita brings a veteran presence to the QB position that will surely serve the Wildcats well this season.

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Defense

Defensively, Arizona was as ball-hawking as unit in the country last year with 22 interceptions and a whopping 58 defended passes. Standouts defensive backs like Michael Dansby, Dalton Johnson and Treydan Stukes have all exhausted their eligibility, however, meaning that there are more hole to be filled in that stellar secondary as well. Again, the Wildcats looked to the portal in that department. Zuri Watson came over from Howard where he led the Bison with eight pass breakups a year ago. Only a sophomore, Watson will be looking to make an early impact as will fellow corner Daylen Austin from Oregon. Safeties Cam Chapa (Northern Colorado) and Lee Molette III (UConn) will also be in the mix.

Arizona will be formidable way for Washington State to wrap up the non-conference portion of its season and the Wildcats will likely not make things easy for the Cougs come Week 4, especially with a guy like Fifita leading the charge. That is not to say that making the trek North to Pullman, though, won't come with its share of challenges for Brent Brennan's squad either. There's plenty to iron out this Spring for both teams and it could make for a fun one come September 26.