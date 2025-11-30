Washington State Dominate Oregon State in Pullman To Reach Bowl Eligibility
In Jimmy Rogers' first season as Washington State's head football coach, the Cougars are bowl eligible. In achieving that, WSU avenged their loss to the Oregon State Beavers earlier this season.
The Cougars were in control from the jump on the way to a 32-8 win in Pullman over Oregon State on Saturday night. It was a chippy matchup throughout, with Oregon State being penalized 12 times and WSU getting nine flags.
All in all, WSU's relentless pass rush with six sacks and nine hurries was too much for true freshman quarterback Tristan Ti'a.
WSU scored on four of their first six drives Saturday, scoring two touchdowns and two field goals. Jack Stevens connected on a 26-yard attempt and a 44-yard attempt in the first half, while Kirby Vorhees took a two-yard rush into the end zone and Trey Leckner caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Zevi Eckhaus.
The Cougs' only major missteps with a turnover on downs on the second drive, a fumbled snap on an extra point attempt, and a lost fumble on a long punt return (which OSU failed to turn into points).
Tony Freeman also made significant contributions in the first half with three big punt returns for a total of 126 yards, including a 59-yarder. WSU took a 19-0 lead into the halftime break.
Neither side picked up much offensive traction in the third quarter, until another strong punt return by Freeman set them up at the Oregon State 29-yard line. Eckhaus capped a quick four-play drive with a five-yard touchdown, but the two-point conversion was unsuccessful. Eckhaus celebrated his score by pantomiming rolling a bowling ball.
While the Beavers looked to have a drive going late in the third quarter, Colby Humphrey picked off Ti'a - Humphrey's second interception of the season.
The Beavers found some life in the fourth quarter, forcing and recovering a a Cougar fumble in the opening minutes. While they did not turn that turnover into points, Oregon State avoided the shutout on their next possesion with a 12-yard touchdown pass to Trent Walker from Ti'a. Jake Reichle punched in the two-point conversion, but not before Tucker Large was ejected for his second unsportsmanlike conduct call of the day.
WSU quickly answered with a 50-yard rush from Angel Johnson, who was pushed out at the two-yard line. On the very next play, Johnson rumbled forward into the end zone for his first score of the year.
OSU's final possession burned four of the final five minutes off of the clock, but resulted in a turnover on downs. The Cougs needed just two plays to exhaust the remaining time.
With the win, Washington State will improve to 6-6 overall and now await their bowl destination.