Washington State Smothered By Seton Hall in Maui Third Place Game
On Thanksgiving Eve, Washington State men's basketball ended their time at the Maui Invitational with their second loss of the event. The Cougars fell to the Seton Hall Pirates 75-61 Wednesday night in the Maui Invitational's Third Place Game.
Following his remarkable 40-point night against Arizona State, freshman guard Ace Glass couldn't duplicate that total, but was still a major contributor. Glass scored 15 points, with three assists and two rebounds.
Rihards Vavers finished as WSU's leading scorer with 17 points, going 6-for-13 from the floor and hitting three of signature catch-and-shoot, three-point shots.
In the first half, Seton Hall's aggressive style benefitted them greatly. They built a 15-2 lead inside the first five minutes of the game, which ended up setting the tone for the rest of the contest.
The Pirates turned the Cougars over 11 times, with 19 points off of those turnovers. Seton Hall finished the half with 28 points in the paint, more than WSU's entire point total for the half. The Pirates took a 37-27 lead into the break.
The second half was a much more even matchup, but the Cougs couldn't do much to close the preexisting gap. WSU took their shot from deep, but got hardly any of them to fall. They finished 2-for-13 from three-point range, not enough to combat Seton Hall's 60.9 field goal percentage in the final 20 minutes.
Seton Hall led wire-to-wire in this contest, finishing with a whopping 50 points in the paint on the day. Guard A.J. Staton-McCray was the game's leading scorer with 20 points, while forward Stephon Payne III led the game in rebounds with seven. Defensively, the Pirates totaled nine steals and forced 15 turnovers.
As the Cougars fall to 3-5 on the year, they'll venture back to the mainland, where they'll get the rest of the holiday weekend to rest. Then, they'll hit the road again to take on the Bradley Braves in Peoria, Illinois. That game is set for Tuesday, December 2 at 5 p.m. PT on ESPN+.
