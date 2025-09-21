Washington State Fall To Rival Washington Despite Improved Performance in Apple Cup
The 2025 edition of the Apple Cup game went the way of the Washington Huskies on Saturday in a 59-24 result.
Jimmy Rogers' Washington State Cougars will drop to 2-2 on the season with the loss. In several ways, it was an improved performance from last week's blowout loss at North Texas, but it ultimately left WSU with more work to do in the remaining two thirds of the season.
Mixed Results From Eckhaus
Zevi Eckhaus got the start at quarterback after looking solid at the very end of the North Texas game. At moments against the Huskies, he looked like the old version of himself that earned national acclaim in the FCS at Bryant.
Eckhaus finished the game with 25 completions on 36 attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also had ten rushes for a net of ten yards with a one-yard touchdown. Eckhaus also lost a fumble in the fourth quarter that helped put the game on ice.
The WSU offense overall struggled on third dow, converting six of their 13 chances on third down.
A Near-Flawless Performance From Demond Williams
On the other side, Washington quarterback Demond Williams played arguably one of the best games we'll see from an FBS quarterback in 2025.
Williams completed 16 of his 19 pass attempts for 298 yards and four touchdowns. He was also Washington's leading rusher on the day with 13 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. He had three carries of more than 20 yards in the game and five pass plays of more than 20 yards. It was an exceptionally balanced attack from the Huskies who never punted in the game.
A Back-Breaking Fourth Quarter
At the end of the third quarter, Washington State were still very much in the game, down 31-24. Washington finished a long scoring drive to start the fourth quarter. The Cougs were trying to swing momentum back in their favor, when UW's Alex McLaughlin intercepted Eckhaus and returned it 47 yards for a touchdown. On the ensuing possession, Eckhaus fumbled on the first play at WSU's 25-yard line. The Huskies recovered and scored a touchdown four plays later.
WSU puntedon the ensuing possession after a ten-play drive where they were only able to move the ball 14 yards. The Huskies continued to pour it on with a 59-yard touchdown pass by Williams.
The Cougars are back in action next weekend for a September 27 matchup against Colorado State with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. PT on CBS Sports Network. That contest in Fort Collins against a future Pac-12 foe begins a three-game road stint for WSU. Their next game in Pullman will be October 25 against the Toledo Rockets.