Washington State Football: Best Bets vs. Washington - Spread, Over/Under, Props

The Washington State Cougars saw their 2025 football season go a bit off track over the weekend with a 59-10 loss at North Texas.
Now 2-1, Jimmy Rogers will coach his first Apple Cup game this Saturday against the 2-0 Washington Huskies. Kickoff is slated for 4:30 p.m. PT/7:30 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+.
For those looking to place a bet on the game, they can do so in a variety of ways, depending on the state. See below for the game's lines, interesting prop bets, and favored outcomes from FanDuel.
Spread: Washington State + 20.5 (-102), Washington -20.5 (-120) Point Total: O/U 52.5 (O: -110, U: -110) Moneyline: Washington -1300, Washington State +760
Moneyline/Total Points Parlay: Washington to win & Over (+110), Washington to win & Under (+110), Washington State to win & Over (+1800), Washington State to win & Under (+1300)
Spread/Total Points Parlay: Washington -20.5 & Over (+230), Washington -20.5 & Under (+320), Washington State +20.5 & Over (+290), Washington State +20.5 & Under (+210)
First Quarter Winner: Washington (-220), Tie (+390), Washington State (+390)
First Half Winner: Washington (-700), Washington State (+470)
First Half Spread: Washington -10.5 (-110), Washington State +10.5 (-110)
First Half Total: O: 27.5 (+102), U: 27.5 (-124)
Washington To Score 50+ Points: +600
Washington To Score 60+ Points: +2500
To Score Every Quarter: Washington - Yes (-142), Washington - No (+112), Washington State - Yes ( +600), Washington State - No (-1100)
Team Specials: 4+ TDs to be Scored in Each Half (+320), 1+ Rush TDs to be Scored in Each Quarter (+550), 1+ Receiving TDs to be Scored in Each Quarter (+550), Washington State to Not Score a TD (+700), Both Teams to Score in Every Quarter (+1100), Each Team to Score 1+ TDs in Each Quarter (+3300), Each Team to Score 1+ Receiving TDs & 1+ Rush TDs in Each Half
Field Goal Specials: Each Team to Score 2+ TDs & 2 FGs (+1280), 1+ FGs to be Scored in Each Quarter (+1400), 1+ TDs & 1+FGs to be Scored in Each uarter (+4000), Each Team to Score 1+ TD & 1+ FG in Each Half (+6000)
