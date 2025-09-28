Washington State Football Control Contest At Colorado State For 20-3 Victory
Washington State got back in the win column on Saturday night with a successful trip to Fort Collins, Colorado. Jimmy Rogers' group will head back to Pullman with a 20-3 win, putting an end to a two-game losing streak.
Here's what stood out most from the Cougs' performance.
Visible Improvement in Rushing Game
After rushing for only 25 yards last week against Washington and for only 64 yards the week before that at North Texas, the Cougars' backfield saw some substantial improvement against the Rams.
Five difference rushers carried the ball for WSU on Saturday, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt on the way to a 158-yard net total. Leo Pulalasi put together the top play of WSU's day in that department, taking a 45-yard rush to the Colorado State eight. That eventually set up a field goal for the Cougars. Pulalasi was WSU's leading rusher with three total carries for 50 yards.
Bent, Not Broken On Defense
Washington State's defense wasn't what you would call lights out, but they came through when it mattered. Colorado State went for it on fourth down a total of four times, but converted just once. Despite winning by a margin of 17 points, i.e. three possessions, Washington State had just 13 more yards and held the ball for just under three more minutes. Colorado State's only trip into the red zone resulted in a lost fumble and the Rams missed two field goal attempts, one of which was blocked.
Another Solid Performance For Zevi Eckhaus
Zevi Eckhaus held firm to his grip on the starting quarterback job for WSU on Saturday night. Eckhaus completed 16 passes on 28 attempts for 189 yards and two touchdowns, spreading the ball amongst nine different receivers. He also rushed eight times for a net of 30 yards. Eckhaus was sacked just once and avoided turning the ball over on the day.
Washington State will see their overall record improve to 3-2 overall. The Cougs will be on a bye the weekend of October 4. The following week, WSU will travel to Oxford, Mississippi for a showdown against an Ole Miss team that could find themselves ranked in the top ten in national polls in the coming days. That game is scheduled for Saturday, October 11 on the SEC Network with kickoff scheduled for 9:45 a.m. PT.