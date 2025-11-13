Washington State Cougars On SI

Washington State Soccer: Four Cougars Win West Coast Conference Honors

Veterans and newcomers alike were honored by the WCC after a solid season from the Cougars.

John Severs

Sep 7, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars mascot Butch (right) and Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert lead the football team into Gesa Field at Martin Stadium for a game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Washington State Soccer finished the 2025 season strong with a comeback, 2-1 win over Pacific Saturday afternoon. With the season wrapped up, the West Coast Conference has made its selections for the team's top players, and the Cougars were well represented, with four players appearing across the different lists.

Two Cougars made the conference's Second Team list, midfielder Audrey Shackleford and forward Jordyn Young. Young, a senior transfer from Cal, was Washington State's leader in goals (6) and total points (13). The highlight of her season was last Wednesday when she scored two goals against San Francisco in the Cougars 3-0 win over the Dons.

Shackleford, who joined the Cougars after a freshman season at Arkansas, started all 19 games for Washington State. She found her place in the Cougars offense instantly, finishing the year with two goals and four assists, and has become key in setting up plays.

Defender Keira Mitchell was also singled out by the WCC, being named to the All Freshman team. Mitchell proved to be an incredibly effective scoring defender, picking up four goals and one assist in her first season. The final Cougar receiving honors was senior defender Maggie Mace, who made the conference's list of Honorable Mentions.

While they weren't able to compete with the top contenders in their final season in the WCC, the Cougars finished the year strong, with a 7-7-5 overall record and a 5-4-2 conference record. Shackleford and Mitchell give them a strong core of younger players to build around as they look to get back to postseason play. We'll see what other moves the team makes over the next few months.

