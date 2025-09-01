Washington State Head Coach Jimmy Rogers Notes "Embarrassing" Aspect of Win Over Idaho
Washington State came through with a victory in Jimmy Rogers' debut as the Cougars head coach, a 13-10 result over Idaho. It was far from the prettiest performance a Washington State team has put forth in recent memory, and Rogers was sure to note that in his postgame media availability.
"Huge shout out to Idaho. It was great game and they competed their tail of," Rogers stated. "We knew it was going to be a tough game. But they were able to stop our run and it was was kind of embarrassing, looking at these stats. It felt that way in the game. Got us multiple times, backed up. Had a great game plan against us. But I'm proud of the team. 75 different new players coming together and sticking with it and not hanging their heads consistently throughout the game. And I'm well aware that we need to be way better in so many ways."
The Washington State offense netted just three yards on the ground in the game, unable to add another dimension to the offense led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Jaxon Potter.
Aside from that, Rogers was sure to note the performance of his defense, who kept Idaho from scoring until the fourth quarter.
"I'm proud of our defense. They got put in a lot of midfield situations and they responded quite a bit. Back was against the wall there at the end and multiple turnovers. It kept us in the game honestly. So our offense will get better. I have faith in what we can do collectively as a team. But I know that we need to get significantly better than how we just played, but I don't want to discredit what Idaho is. They're a good football team. Coach Ford has done an unbelievable job with just those guys and utilizing their strength. At times I think we were waiting for something to pull out, you know, a trick play or something and they didn't. They were just able to run the football at times and Joshua Wood's a great athlete that you got to be able to contain him and at times he slipped away from us. So we'll learn from it. Obviously, excited about the win because they're hard to come by and I never want the guys to feel like we lost a game, especially one like that. So, a lot to learn from that film. That kind of felt like the longest game ever there for a while, but we'll get better."
Watch the full media availability below.