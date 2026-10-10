Washington State offense comes alive in Kirby Moore's play-calling debut vs. Utah State

First-year coach Kirby Moore was on the sideline making his Washington State Cougars play-calling debut for the offense. Caden Pinnick kept starting at quarterback.

Was anything going to change from a series of lackluster showings?

Why … yes.

Two areas Moore has kept emphasizing need to change - favorable down-and-distance situations and time of possession - flipping in WSU’s favor in the first half Friday night.

The Cougars were 5-for-12 in late-down conversions. They held the football for 20 minutes and 31 seconds.

The Cougars piled up 193 yards in the first half - their second-highest first-half total of the season and their most against an FBS opponent - while scoring a season-high 16 first-half points against an FBS team to take a 16-3 lead into halftime.

Leo Pulalasi broke loose for a 54-yard touchdown scamper, the longest of his Cougars career. And Jack Stevens drilled three 40-plus-yard field goals, matching his career-long from last week with a 50-yarder early in the second quarter.

It was clear from the get-go that Moore's primary aim with Pinnick was getting him to make quick decisions - both on passes and scramble runs.

It also helped that WSU went to a few more misdirection plays to give Pinnick clearer looks at what was going on downfield.

The Cougars’ second offensive series was certainly a positive that Moore will highlight in the coming days.

WSU marked 54 yards in 15 plays, eating up 9:20 off the clock and scoring on Stevens’ 43-yard field goal to take a 6-0 lead.

On that drive, WSU converted three third downs, and a fourth-and-2 play on Pinnick’s 5-yard scramble to the Aggies’ 34.

All three of WSU’s first drives ended in Stevens’ field goals.

The Aggies helped out greatly on the Cougars’ touchdown-scoring drive. A sack of Pinnick’s was wiped out by an unsportsmanlike penalty on safety David Kabongo, who shoved WSU receiver Daniel Blood in the back after the play was over.

Given a first down, Pulalasi took a handoff off left tackle, cut it back up the hash and raced untouched for his 54-yard scoring gallop, giving the Cougars a 16-3 lead with 3:32 remaining in the first half.

Pulalasi’s previous career-long carry was a 45-yarder last season against Colorado State.