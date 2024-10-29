Washington State's Jake Dickert Commends Strength of Cougs' Mountain West Schedule
The Washington State Cougars are off to a 7-1 start following this past weekend's win over the San Diego State Aztecs.
Thanks to a scheduling agreement that Washington State (and Oregon State) made with the Mountain West Conference prior to the season, Washington State's 2024 schedule included eight dates against foes from the Mountain West Conference. Having now played five of those dates, WSU are now 4-1 against Mountain West Competition in 2024.
After his win over the Aztecs, Cougars head coach Jake Dickert, who previously spent three seasons at league member Wyoming as a defensive assistant, complimented the challenge that Mountain West opponents have presented to his team this season.
"I mean obviously, very competitive," Dickert noted. "And we've been in the most competitive environments. We've been in Boise. We've been in Fresno. We've been down here at San Diego State. I got a lot of respect for the league just because I've been in for three years and the margins for victory are always super small and you got to you got to have, you know, the ability to come out and bring it every night."
Dickert also noted his excitement to face many familiar Mountain West teams on a regular basis starting in 2026. Utah State, San Diego State, Colorado State, Fresno State, and Boise State announced earlier this fall that they will become full members of the Pac-12 that year. The league is expected to add another football-playing member prior to the 2026 season.
"Obviously the top of that league is coming to the Pac-12 and excited about the real challenge that that's going to be. I know we got one more to add. But man, that's going to be a slugfest when you go throughout eight of those conference games."
WSU have three more games against Mountain West Conference competition this year. They'll resume that schedule on November 9 against Utah State in Pullman.
More Reading Material From On SI
WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Week 9 Win Over San Diego State