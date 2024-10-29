WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Week 9 Win Over San Diego State
The Washington State Cougars are off to their best start since 2018, thanks to a massively important win over San Diego State this past weekend. That win included another fourth-quarter comeback after the Cougars found themselves down 12 points in the final frame.
After the game, Cougs head coach Jake Dickert spoke to the media about his team's resiliency and what played a factor in getting them to 7-1 on the season. Watch the full video below.
NOTES
- "I think [John Mateer] was really good late and I think at the end of the day, that's what everyone will remember. We started off pretty good just have some...tons of lulls this season in the third quarter, especially offensively, and we did a lot of things that would have led to losing. I mean not converting on fourth downs, two special teams where we give away possessions, defense not communicating and giving up some big yardages when we had some good stuff to get some stops. But we found a way and really proud of this team."
-On heading into another bye week in late October: "[We] have the ability to get rested and refocused and and have an accelerated finish that we've all talked about."
-On being visibly upset with Dean Janikowski for picking up a personal foul on the final punt: "I apologized to Dean. I was off my skis. Obviously very emotional and that's not a good place to coach from."
