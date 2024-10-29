Washington State Cougars On SI

WATCH: Jake Dickert Talks Washington State's Week 9 Win Over San Diego State

Joe Londergan

Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert look son during a game against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Jake Dickert look son during a game against the Hawaii Warriors in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images / James Snook-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington State Cougars are off to their best start since 2018, thanks to a massively important win over San Diego State this past weekend. That win included another fourth-quarter comeback after the Cougars found themselves down 12 points in the final frame.

After the game, Cougs head coach Jake Dickert spoke to the media about his team's resiliency and what played a factor in getting them to 7-1 on the season. Watch the full video below.

NOTES

- "I think [John Mateer] was really good late and I think at the end of the day, that's what everyone will remember. We started off pretty good just have some...tons of lulls this season in the third quarter, especially offensively, and we did a lot of things that would have led to losing. I mean not converting on fourth downs, two special teams where we give away possessions, defense not communicating and giving up some big yardages when we had some good stuff to get some stops. But we found a way and really proud of this team."

-On heading into another bye week in late October: "[We] have the ability to get rested and refocused and and have an accelerated finish that we've all talked about."

-On being visibly upset with Dean Janikowski for picking up a personal foul on the final punt: "I apologized to Dean. I was off my skis. Obviously very emotional and that's not a good place to coach from."

More Reading Material From On SI

RECAP: Washington State Rallies From Behind To Beat San Diego State 29-26, Move To 7-1

Jake Dickert Reflects on Getting Washington State Bowl Eligible in 2024

COACHES POLL: Washington State Reach #22 After 7-1 Start to 2024

Published |Modified
Joe Londergan
JOE LONDERGAN

Joe Londergan joined the SI brand in 2023 with G5 Football Daily. With over 15 years of experience in covering and working directly in college and pro sports, Joe's expertise has been featured in Front Office Sports, SB Nation, and XRAY.FM. He is a member of both the Football Writers' Association of America and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers' Association. Joe holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Louisville and a master's degree in sports administration from Seattle University. Outside of his writing career, Joe enjoys golfing, although he admits that while he hits driver decently, his short game is a liability.

Home/Football