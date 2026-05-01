Washington State Safety Tucker Large Signs UDFA Deal With Philadelphia Eagles

No members of the 2025-2026 Washington State football team were selected in last weekend's NFL Draft, marking the first time since 2021 that WSU did not have a player hear their name called.

One Cougar, however, will get a chance to crack an NFL roster after all. Safety Tucker Large has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent. Large was the only Cougar this spring to secure a UDFA deal, so far.

A native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Large played the first four seasons of his college career at South Dakota State. He was part of two FCS national championships with the Jackrabbits and was an FCS All-American as a redshirt junior in 2024. At SDSU, Large played a total of 34 games with 102 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, seven interceptions, 21 pass deflections, and a fumble recovery.

Prior to the 2025 season, Large followed head coach Jimmy Rogers to Washington State for a new-look Cougs team that finished 7-6, including the program's first bowl win since 2018. Large was a team captain, posting 71 tackles with three tackles-for-loss and eight pass breakups. Large graduated from WSU in December with a degree in social sciences. Rogers left WSU for the open job at Iowa State after the conclusion of the regular season.

Large was listed on WSU's roster at 5'11" and 183 pounds. He did not participate in WSU's Pro Day earlier this spring due to an injury sustained in WSU's win over Utah State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. A former kick and punt returner at SDSU with a track and field background, Large's athleticism made him an attractive signing for the Eagles, who need to add secondary depth after losing quite a bit of it this offseason.

Philadelphia's rookie minicamp begins this weekend, May 1-2. The Eagles will begin organized team activities in late May, with the team's mandatory minicamp set to begin on June 9. Philadelphia finished the 2025 season with an overall record of 11-6, winning the NFC East championship before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.

If he makes the team, Large would be the only member of the Eagles current roster to play his last college season at WSU. Philadelphia also inked an undrafted free agent deal with safety Kapena Gushiken, who played two seasons at WSU before playing his final college season at Ole Miss last fall.