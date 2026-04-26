2026 NFL UDFA Tracker: Full List of Undrafted Free-Agent Signings For All 32 Teams

The 2026 NFL draft has officially come and gone, with 257 prospects having found their first professional football homes over the course of the past three days.

Now, it’s time for the undrafted free agent frenzy.

Over the course of the next 48-plus hours, plenty more NFL hopefuls who were not drafted will instead sign contracts with all 32 clubs as teams look to fill out their rosters ahead of the remainder of the offseason program, minicamp, and training camp.

Some notable undrafted players who have already agreed to terms with their new teams include quarterback Joey Aguilar signing with the Jaguars, quarterback Haynes King signing with the Panthers, and cornerback Avery Smith signing with the Chargers.

Here’s a running list of every undrafted free agent signing across all 32 teams, that will continue to be updated as signings are finalized.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

DT Carlos Allen, Houston

Baltimore Ravens

S Silas Walters, Miami (OH)

LB Reid Williford, Charlotte

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

DB Jaylon Guilbreau, Texas

QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Chicago Bears

CB KC Eziomume, Tulane

QB Miller Moss, Louisville

Cincinnati Bengals

TE Josh Kattus, Kentucky

RB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

Cleveland Browns

ED Logan Fano, Utah

DB Zion Washington, Boise State

Dallas Cowboys

TE DJ Rogers, TCU

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois

CB De’Shawn Rucker, USF

Green Bay Packers

LB TJ Quinn, Louisville

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

S Austin Brown, Wisconsin

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati

OT Pete Nygra, Louisville

RB Jayden Ott, Oklahoma

Las Vegas Raiders

QB Jacob Clark, Missouri State

Los Angeles Chargers

WR/TE Jerand Bradley, Kansas State

CB Avery Smith, Toledo

OL Jacob Spomer, Fresno State

Los Angeles Rams

CB Nyzier Fourqurean, Wisconsin

DL Payton Zdroik, Air Force

Miami Dolphins

QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa

RB Anthony Hankerson, Oregon State

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

CB Channing Canada, TCU

WR Kyle Dixon, Culver-Stockton

OL Jacob Rizy, Harvard

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

WR Caulin Lacy, Louisville

WR DT Sheffield, Rutgers

Philadelphia Eagles

DB Maximus Pulley, Wofford

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

TE Khalil Dinkins, Penn State

WR Logan Pauling, Notre Dame

DT James Thompson, Illinois

Seattle Seahawks

LB Devean Deal, TCU

DT Uso Seumalo, Kansas State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas

DT Deshawn McKnight, Arizona

Tennessee Titans

WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

Washington Commanders

DB Fred Davis, Clemson

WR Chris Hilton Jr, LSU

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