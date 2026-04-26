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2026 NFL UDFA Tracker: Full List of Undrafted Free-Agent Signings For All 32 Teams

Tracking every undrafted free agent signing across the NFL.
Mike Kadlick|
Former Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is signing with the Panthers.
Former Georgia Tech QB Haynes King is signing with the Panthers. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

In this story:

Arizona CardinalsAtlanta FalconsBaltimore RavensBuffalo Bills | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCarolina PanthersChicago BearsCincinnati BengalsDallas Cowboys | News, Scores, Schedules & StandingsCleveland BrownsDenver BroncosDetroit LionsGreen Bay PackersHouston TexansIndianapolis ColtsJacksonville JaguarsLas Vegas RaidersKansas City ChiefsLos Angeles RamsMiami DolphinsMinnesota VikingsNew England PatriotsNew Orleans SaintsNew York GiantsPittsburgh SteelersPhiladelphia EaglesNew York JetsSan Francisco 49ersSeattle SeahawksTennessee TitansTampa Bay BuccaneersWashington Commanders

The 2026 NFL draft has officially come and gone, with 257 prospects having found their first professional football homes over the course of the past three days.

Now, it’s time for the undrafted free agent frenzy. 

Over the course of the next 48-plus hours, plenty more NFL hopefuls who were not drafted will instead sign contracts with all 32 clubs as teams look to fill out their rosters ahead of the remainder of the offseason program, minicamp, and training camp.

Some notable undrafted players who have already agreed to terms with their new teams include quarterback Joey Aguilar signing with the Jaguars, quarterback Haynes King signing with the Panthers, and cornerback Avery Smith signing with the Chargers.

Here’s a running list of every undrafted free agent signing across all 32 teams, that will continue to be updated as signings are finalized.

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

  • DT Carlos Allen, Houston

Baltimore Ravens

  • S Silas Walters, Miami (OH)
  • LB Reid Williford, Charlotte

Buffalo Bills

Carolina Panthers

  • DB Jaylon Guilbreau, Texas
  • QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

Chicago Bears

  • CB KC Eziomume, Tulane
  • QB Miller Moss, Louisville

Cincinnati Bengals

  • TE Josh Kattus, Kentucky
  • RB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech

Cleveland Browns

  • ED Logan Fano, Utah
  • DB Zion Washington, Boise State

Dallas Cowboys

  • TE DJ Rogers, TCU

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

  • QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois
  • CB De’Shawn Rucker, USF

Green Bay Packers

  • LB TJ Quinn, Louisville

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

  • S Austin Brown, Wisconsin

Jacksonville Jaguars

Kansas City Chiefs

  • WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
  • OT Pete Nygra, Louisville
  • RB Jayden Ott, Oklahoma

Las Vegas Raiders

  • QB Jacob Clark, Missouri State

Los Angeles Chargers

  • WR/TE Jerand Bradley, Kansas State
  • CB Avery Smith, Toledo
  • OL Jacob Spomer, Fresno State

Los Angeles Rams

  • CB Nyzier Fourqurean, Wisconsin
  • DL Payton Zdroik, Air Force

Miami Dolphins

  • QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa
  • RB Anthony Hankerson, Oregon State

Minnesota Vikings

New England Patriots

  • CB Channing Canada, TCU
  • WR Kyle Dixon, Culver-Stockton
  • OL Jacob Rizy, Harvard

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

New York Jets

  • WR Caulin Lacy, Louisville
  • WR DT Sheffield, Rutgers

Philadelphia Eagles

  • DB Maximus Pulley, Wofford

Pittsburgh Steelers

San Francisco 49ers

  • TE Khalil Dinkins, Penn State
  • WR Logan Pauling, Notre Dame
  • DT James Thompson, Illinois

Seattle Seahawks

  • LB Devean Deal, TCU
  • DT Uso Seumalo, Kansas State

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas
  • DT Deshawn McKnight, Arizona

Tennessee Titans

  • WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll

Washington Commanders

  • DB Fred Davis, Clemson
  • WR Chris Hilton Jr, LSU

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Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

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