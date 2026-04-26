2026 NFL UDFA Tracker: Full List of Undrafted Free-Agent Signings For All 32 Teams
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The 2026 NFL draft has officially come and gone, with 257 prospects having found their first professional football homes over the course of the past three days.
Now, it’s time for the undrafted free agent frenzy.
Over the course of the next 48-plus hours, plenty more NFL hopefuls who were not drafted will instead sign contracts with all 32 clubs as teams look to fill out their rosters ahead of the remainder of the offseason program, minicamp, and training camp.
Some notable undrafted players who have already agreed to terms with their new teams include quarterback Joey Aguilar signing with the Jaguars, quarterback Haynes King signing with the Panthers, and cornerback Avery Smith signing with the Chargers.
Here’s a running list of every undrafted free agent signing across all 32 teams, that will continue to be updated as signings are finalized.
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
- DT Carlos Allen, Houston
Baltimore Ravens
- S Silas Walters, Miami (OH)
- LB Reid Williford, Charlotte
Buffalo Bills
Carolina Panthers
- DB Jaylon Guilbreau, Texas
- QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech
Chicago Bears
- CB KC Eziomume, Tulane
- QB Miller Moss, Louisville
Cincinnati Bengals
- TE Josh Kattus, Kentucky
- RB Jamal Haynes, Georgia Tech
Cleveland Browns
- ED Logan Fano, Utah
- DB Zion Washington, Boise State
Dallas Cowboys
- TE DJ Rogers, TCU
Denver Broncos
Detroit Lions
- QB Luke Altmyer, Illinois
- CB De’Shawn Rucker, USF
Green Bay Packers
- LB TJ Quinn, Louisville
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
- S Austin Brown, Wisconsin
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
- WR Jeff Caldwell, Cincinnati
- OT Pete Nygra, Louisville
- RB Jayden Ott, Oklahoma
Las Vegas Raiders
- QB Jacob Clark, Missouri State
Los Angeles Chargers
- WR/TE Jerand Bradley, Kansas State
- CB Avery Smith, Toledo
- OL Jacob Spomer, Fresno State
Los Angeles Rams
- CB Nyzier Fourqurean, Wisconsin
- DL Payton Zdroik, Air Force
Miami Dolphins
- QB Mark Gronowski, Iowa
- RB Anthony Hankerson, Oregon State
Minnesota Vikings
New England Patriots
- CB Channing Canada, TCU
- WR Kyle Dixon, Culver-Stockton
- OL Jacob Rizy, Harvard
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
New York Jets
- WR Caulin Lacy, Louisville
- WR DT Sheffield, Rutgers
Philadelphia Eagles
- DB Maximus Pulley, Wofford
Pittsburgh Steelers
San Francisco 49ers
- TE Khalil Dinkins, Penn State
- WR Logan Pauling, Notre Dame
- DT James Thompson, Illinois
Seattle Seahawks
- LB Devean Deal, TCU
- DT Uso Seumalo, Kansas State
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- QB Jalon Daniels, Kansas
- DT Deshawn McKnight, Arizona
Tennessee Titans
- WR Tyren Montgomery, John Carroll
Washington Commanders
- DB Fred Davis, Clemson
- WR Chris Hilton Jr, LSU
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Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.Follow mikekadlick