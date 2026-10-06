Washington State vs. Utah State betting odds, prediction for Friday night

Now that Kirby Moore has announced he’s taking over play-calling responsibilities for a struggling Washington State University offense - will that be the change that sparks a turnaround?

“I don’t think anybody is happy about what is going on,” said Moore on Monday - two days following the Cougars’ 26-6 loss to Fresno State in Pullman. “I am with them 1,000 percent. We’ve got to get things fixed … in a hurry.”

The Cougars travel to Utah State for their lone Friday game of the season this week. It will be WSU’s conference road opener after three consecutive games at home.

Washington State draws underdog tab at Utah State

After losing 26-6 to Fresno State as a slight home favorite Saturday, WSU might not be favored in a game the rest of the season.

With that loss, the Cougars are now 3-2 in covering the spread this season.

WSU was outscored, 20-0, in the second half against the Bulldogs after Jack Stevens drilled a 50-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to tie the game at 6-6.

That was the Cougars’ only blemish on the three-game homestand after covering in games against Arizona (10 1/2-point underdog in 34-24 loss) and Duquesne (38 1/2-point favorites in 48-7 victory.

Before that, the Cougars - who were 17 1/2-point underdogs at Kansas State - lost 34-7 in Manhattan, Kansas.

In the season-opening Apple Cup against nationally-ranked Washington in Seattle, WSU was a 23 1/2-point underdog. The Cougars lost, 24-10.

The over/under for this weekend’s game is set at 43 1/2 points, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

This will be the seventh meeting between WSU and Utah State, but the first as Pac-12 foes. WSU leads the all-time series, 4-2.

The Cougars won the last matchup last December in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 34-21.

The only time WSU has played in Logan, Utah was in 1950 - 76 years ago. The Cougars defeated Utah State, 46-6.

Pac-12 Week 6 betting lines

All eight Pac-12 teams will again be in action this week, - with games spread out over three days. Colorado State-Texas State is slated for Thursday, followed by WSU-Utah State on Friday. The two remaining games are Saturday.

Here are the early betting lines for all eight teams in Week 6, listed in Pacific Time:

• Colorado State (N/A) at Texas State, 5 p.m. Thursday (CBS Sports Network)

• Washington State (+5.5) at Utah State, 6 p.m. Friday (The CW Network)

• San Diego State (+14.5) at Oregon State, 3 p.m. (USA Network)

• Boise State (-6.5) at Fresno State, 7:30 p.m. (The CW Network)

Washington State vs. Utah State odds and prediction

Spread: WSU +5.5

Moneyline: WSU +176, Utah State -215

Over/under: 43.5 points

Records against the spread: WSU 3-2, Utah State 3-2

Game time: 6 p.m. Pacific time | Friday, Oct. 9

Television: The CW Network

Washington State Cougars On SI prediction: In a matchup of arguably the two worst offenses in the Pac-12, one school has faint optimism while the other is in complete chaos.

Utah State 19, WSU 14

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.