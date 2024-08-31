WATCH: Washington State's First Touchdown of the 2024 Football Season
Washington State's season opener got off to a slightly rocky start after the Cougar defense allowed Portland State to capitalize on a five-play, 65-yard drive with a touchdown to take a 7-0 lead. Fortunately for the Cougs, they answered quickly on the subsequent drive with a touchdown of their own.
In his first college start, redshirt freshman John Mateer capped an eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Oregon transfer Kris Hutson.
It's not only the first touchdown of the year for the Cougars, it's the first score for Kris Hutson as a Cougar and his first college touchdown since 2021. Hutson transferred to WSU this offseason after spending four seasons with the Ducks, where he made 80 catches for 936 yards and two touchdowns, and came to the Palouse recommended by Oregon coach Dan Lanning.
The Cougars' first game of the season is live on The CW.