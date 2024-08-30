WSU Football: Jake Dickert Raves About QB John Mateer Ahead of First College Start
On Saturday, Washington State redshirt sophomore quarterback John Mateer will make his first collegiate start. Mateer won the starting job in fall camp, with head coach Jake Dickert announcing Mateer as the starter two weeks ago.
During this week's Cougar Football Hour with Chris King, Dickert emphasized his excitement for the Texas native to lead the offense.
"We knew what John can be and guys, I'm just telling you, John Mater is a special talent," Dickert said, prompting cheers from the live audience. "Give him a little leeway, give him a little time, but John has the 'it' factor. Just the way he runs, the way he processes, the way he can deliver the deep ball, he's just really really special."
Mateer won the job over senior Zevi Eckhaus, who transferred to WSU from FCS Bryant University. Eckhaus was a finalist for the Walter Payton Award last season at Bryant and was the Big South Offensive Player of the Year. Dickert praised Eckhaus for this effort and his character throughout the process and for helping push Mateer to be better.
"John Mateer someday will really thank Zevi for coming in, being a professional, challenging him every day showing him what it's like to be a leader...[Eckhaus] integrated into our football team really quickly but that was obviously a really big decision."
Eckhaus will back up Mateer to start the season, but his three seasons of starting experience at his previous school could be a great resource to lean on deeper into the season, in one form or another.
Washington State kick off against Portland State at noon PT Saturday on The CW.