Week 1 - Washington State vs. Idaho: How To Watch, Preview, Time/Date, Storylines
The season officially begins on Saturday for both the Washington State Cougars and the Idaho Vandals, who play the latest chapter in a century-old rivalry: The Battle of the Palouse.
It's the start of new eras at both programs and a win could bring a jolt of excitement to either of two of the most passionate fan bases on the West Coast
Here's everything you need to know about the matchup.
Washington State Cougars (0-0, Pac-12/Independent) vs. Idaho Vandals (0-0, 0-0 Big Sky Conference)
Date: Saturday, August 30
Time: 7 PM PT // 10 PM ET
Location: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium - Pullman, Washington
TV: The CW
Radio: WSU Radio Networks
Betting Line: Washington State -13.5 on FanDuel
MORE: Washington State Football: Keys to Victory vs. Idaho
Storylines
Debuts for Two Coaches
The Cougs are led by head coach Jimmy Rogers in his first game at WSU after being hired away from South Dakota State. Rogers won the 2023 FCS National Championship as the Jackrabbits' head coach and was their Defensive Coordinator for their 2022 national championship under John Stiegelmeyer.
On the Idaho side, Thomas Ford will also be making his head coach debut for the Vandals and his overall debut as a Division I head coach. Ford spent last season as the running backs coach at Oregon State.
Relying On The Veterans
Every fan wants an instant turnaround, but Rogers has indicated that patience will be required as he and his staff mold the program into one they believe can be consistently competitive in the Pac-12.
During this week's Cougar Football Hour, Rogers noted how his older players, both WSU veterans and players he brought from South Dakota State, had laid the foundation for the culture he wanted to create over the summer with a roster of 75 new players.
"I think when I got here, Josh Meredith and and Brock Dieu and Christian Hilborn and a good chunk of that o-line group that was returning I feel like were solid people to come up and ask questions about the way things that were done. Parker McKenna was here, he's a transfer as well, but Parker had been here and kind of know how things were done."
"And then there's what our players that I brought with added for them. They knew the culture of what we were trying to create. They also have built-in reps inside of a scheme and the overall knowledge of a defense...Our guys that were coming in, although battling for positions, were willing to help the team that was here. And in doing all of that, our our team has grown so much closer. So, I'm excited to be where we're at right now in the moment and what we can become. But it's going to take a full season week-in and week-out to not get caught up in wins and losses and more about the day-to-day, how to progressively get better, and peak at the right time of the season and be playing our best football in October, November."
This OR That OR This
Washington State's depth chart released this week had the word "OR" at every position. It's not because Rogers and his staff don't know who they'll be sending on to the field first, but Rogers has made it clear that nobody on his team should consider their job safe as they continue to work towards building an identity as a team.
"If you don't come out and produce, it's OR the next guy needs to be ready. So certain spots, it's pretty clear on who has been running with the top group so far. But at the same time, it's week one. There's a lot of transition."
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.