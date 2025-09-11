Week 3 - Washington State Cougars @ North Texas Mean Green: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
The undefeated Washington State Cougars travel for the first time in 2025 to take on the 2-0 North Texas Mean Green. Both teams have much to prepare for before the contest, and the game is one of the more even matchups of this week's slate, on-paper.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Washington State Cougars (2-0, 0-0 PAC 12) @ North Texas Mean Green (2-0, 0-0 AAC)
Date: Saturday, September 13
Time: 3:30 p.m. ET // 12:30 p.m. PT
Location: DATCU Stadium - Denton, TEX
TV: ESPNU
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: North Texas -4.5 on FanDuel
Battle Of Young Signal Callers
UNT redshirt freshman Drew Mestemaker and WSU redshirt sophomore Jaxon Potter are slated to face off this Saturday. Both young quarterbacks have had exciting, but differing starts to their 2025 campaigns. Mestemaker has been nearly unstoppable to this point, racking up 607 total yards and six total touchdowns through two games without giving the ball away once. Potter had a controlled but unimpressive debut against Idaho, but certainly showed more flashes of his skills in Week Two against San Diego State. This matchup is the biggest test of both QBs' abilities to this point, and fans could be in store for a glimpse of the future for both teams.
Which Defense Has The Better Day?
North Texas has posted four sacks, two interceptions, and one forced fumble to start the season. With just three sacks, no interceptions, and two forced fumbles for Washington State, neither defense has created much chaos through the first two weeks of the season.
Slowing down the opposing passing attack will likely be heavily emphasized by both coaching staffs and it will be Whichever defense manages to force turnovers will swing the game's momentum. The inexperience of both QBs could play a factor if more pressures and sacks are forced as well, adding another layer to a fascinating matchup.
Cougars Still Searching For Rushing Attack
The Cougars' ground game fared better in Week Two than in the season opener, but it has still been less than dependable
They're averaging just 2.4 yards per carry and are under 150 total rushing yards through two weeks, with just a single touchdown scored. Kirby Vorhees, Kirby Pulalasi, and Angel Johnson have split carries through three weeks, with none of the three overly effective to this point. Establishing the run early would be a major help to continuing the development of Jaxon Potter, and could be an important step toward an upset win.
