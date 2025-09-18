Week 4 - Washington Huskies @ Washington State Cougars: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
After a disappointing blowout loss to North Texas in Week Three, Washington State is set to host the annual Apple Cup against the in-state rival Washington Huskies. With plenty of moving parts on both sides, the game is filled with storylines to follow and updates to watch out for in the coming week.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night's contest:
Washington Huskies (2-0, 0-0 Big 10) @ Washington State Cougars (2-1, 0-0 PAC 12)
Date: Saturday, September 20
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET // 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: Gesa Field at Martin Stadium - Pullman, WAS
TV: CBS
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Washington -20.5 on FanDuel
MORE: Next Steps: Where Cougars Go Next After Disheartening Blowout At North Texas
How Does Cougars' QB Situation Shake Out?
Redshirt sophomore Jaxon Potter has started the Cougars' first three games of the season, but with major struggles in Week Three and once-expected starter Zevi Eckhaus performing well in his short game action, the quarterback conversation has gotten messy.
Plenty of Washington State fans have made their desire for a QB change known across social media, but no indication of change has been made yet from head coach Jimmy Rogers. Both signal callers appearing on Saturday is a plausible outcome, but one will have to separate themselves in a big way to set the tone for both the game and the rest of the season.
Polar Opposite Run Games
It's hard to find two major programs with more different results from their ground game than the Huskies and the Cougars. Washington has rushed for over 600 yards and 12 touchdowns through just two games, averaging over six yards per carry. Washington State on the other hand, have averaged just 2.4 YPC and have barely eclipsed 200 total rushing yards after three games.
Quarterback Demond Williams Jr. and running backs Jonah Coleman and Adam Mohammed have all rushed for more yards than WSU leading rusher Kirby Vorhees. The Cougars' defense will have their hands full on both sides of the ball on the ground, and a major change will have to occur for the matchup to sway away from the heavily Huskies-favored line.
Huskies Looking To Continue Apple Cup Domination
The Huskies have outmatched the Cougars in eight of the last ten contests, with a stranglehold on the all-time Apple Cup record at 74-34-6. A close 2024 victory under star QB John Mateer and blowout 2021 win led by RB Max Borghi have been the Cougars' only takedowns of Washington since 2012.
Washington enters the Cup's 2025 edition on a hot streak, with Washington State coming in scuffling offensively and still working to find a team identity. Anything can happen in a rivalry matchup, and WSU's home field advantage could come into play. However, barring a massive upset, the Huskies are poised to continue their winning ways against the Cougars.
More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.