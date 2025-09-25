Week 5 - Washington State Cougars @ Colorado State Rams: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State heads back on the road to face Colorado State, as they try to bounce back from two straight tough losses. The Cougars dropped their annual Apple Cup matchup to Washington 59-24, and the Rams enter Week 5 after a close 17-16 loss to UTSA.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday evening's contest:
Washington State Cougars (2-2, 0-0 PAC 12) @ Colorado State Rams (1-2, 0-0 Mountain West)
Date: Saturday, September 27
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET // 4:30 p.m. PT
Location: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium - Fort Collins, Colorado
TV: CBS Sports Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Colorado State -4.5 on FanDuel
Offensive Struggles Galore
The losses of former Cougs quarterback John Mateer and Rams receiver Tory Horton have proved to be incredibly costly up to this point. The Jaxon Potter/Zevi Eckhaus QB battle on the Washington State offense has yet to reveal a true victor, and Colorado State QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has taken a major step backward, resulting in his benching in favor of sophomore Jackson
Brousseau.
The Cougars lack of a definitive starting receiver corps has plagued their passing offense and offered no aid to their struggling run game, and the Rams' search for receiving production behind WR Armani Winfield has yielded similar results. Both programs have much to improve on the offensive side of the ball entering Saturday's matchup, and the outcome of the game will be heavily influenced by how each team manages their offensive woes.
Dual "Get Right" Game
With the Cougars heavy losers in two straight contests and the Rams only win coming against FCS Northern Colorado, in a close finish no less, Saturday could prove to be either a springboard back into contention or slide below mediocrity for either school. The close consensus spread and tight pregame matchup lines up the two programs quite well, and a win for either side would be monumental.
Each team's early-season issues are quite easy to spot and very prevalent in their first handful of games, giving both sides a direct gameplan to pick apart their opponent's weaknesses. Often times one game is all a program needs to entirely change the direction of their season, and this Week 5 contest could be exactly that for the Rams or Cougars.
Battle Of Proven Pass Defenses
Both teams, despite less-than-ideal starts to the season, have been quite successful against the passing game. Allowing under 200 yards per game and facing scuffling offenses with questionable quarterback situations, this game could easily turn into a low-scoring, defensive affair.
Colorado State has been all over the ball through three games, tallying three interceptions and breaking up 15 passes. The Cougars, with zero INTs and seven PBUs, have excelled in forcing opposing QBs to improvise with impressive coverage on extended plays. Either team could have a breakout offensive performance, but if trends continue, fireworks may be difficult to come by.
