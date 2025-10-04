Week 6 Midday Slate Features 3 Games Relevant To Washington State
In Week Six of the college football season, the Washington State Cougars will not be in action as they rest during their first bye week of the season. They'll return to the field on Saturday, October 11 against an Ole Miss squad currently ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25. Ole Miss are also inactive this week.
This week, three of Washington State's other future opponents are in action. Furthermore, they'll all kick off at the same time on Saturday: 12:30 p.m. PT
Louisville vs. No. 24 Virginia - ESPN2
The Virginia Cavaliers (4-1) find themselves ranked this week after a 46-38 win over a Florida State team that was ranked No. 8 at the time. Cavaliers transfer quarterback Chandler Morris has led a highly productive offense that has scored 46 points or more in four of their first five contests. They'll play at a Louisville team that's undefeated through four contests. Virginia plays at WSU travels to Virginia on October 18.
MORE: A Brief History of Washington State versus the SEC
Appalachian State vs. Oregon State - ESPN+
It's been a tough go for Oregon State this season, who are 0-5 to start the year. They make a rare flight to the East Coast this week to face a 2-2 Appalachian State team. Predictions are a toss up on this contest with both teams dealing with their own shortcomings. A win for the Beavers would obviously be huge for their morale as fans continue to question the direction of the program. The Cougars play the Beavers twice this year: November 1 in Corvallis and November 29 to end the regular season in Pullman.
MORE: Who Have Been Washington State's Best Offensive Players Through 5 Games?
James Madison vs. Georgia State - ESPN+
JMU are 3-1 to start the season thanks, in part, to successful implementation of a two-quarterback system by head coach Bob Chesney. Alonza Barnett is 57-of-94 for four touchdowns and 593 yards with one interception. Matthew Sluka has primarily been their rushing quarterback with 29 carries for 123 yards and a touchdown.
The Dukes are heavy favorites this week against a 1-3 Georgia State team in the middle of a significant rebuild under head coach Dell McGee.
Washington State returns to the state of Virginia on November 22 for a date with the Dukes in their penultimate regular season contest.