Who Have Been Washington State's Best Offensive Players Through 5 Games?
With a 3-2 record to start the year, there's reason to be cautiously optimistic about the 2025 Washington State Cougars. A bad loss at North Texas set off alarms on September 13, but the Cougars responded by playing a loaded Washington team close for three quarters and beating Colorado State on the road.
With 20.6 points per game from the offense and 28.8 scored per game by WSU's opponents, Jimmy Rogers wants more consistency from his offense. Based on their performances so far, here are five players who will likely need to lead the offense on that road of improvement and their grades from Pro Football Focus.
Zevi Eckhaus - Quarterback
Offensive Grade - 73.7, Passing Grade - 70.3, Running Grade - 68.6, Run Block Grade - 60.1
Eckhaus may not have won the starting quarterback job in fall camp, but the redshirt senior has shown in the last three weeks that he's the best "win now" option for the Cougars. Eckhaus protected the ball against CSU, producing a season high in rushing yards and while he was less accurate than his UW performance, his two touchdown passes made a difference.
Tony Freeman - Wide Receiver
Offensive Grade - 71.3, Passing Grade - 70.9, Pass Block Grade - 64.5, Run Block Grade - 61.3
Freeman hasn't found the end zone yet this season, but he's been heavily involved in the WSU offense all five games with 21 total catches for 212 yards. Freeman is the second-highest graded receiver in the group, but he does have the highest grade of WSU's four receivers who have played at-least 100 snaps.
Carter Pabst - Wide Receiver
Offensive Grade - 69.7, Passing Grade - 68.4, Run Block Grade - 68.5
Pabst's potential is just beginning to be realized for the Cougars. While he only has five catches, the true freshman from Kansas is averaging 21.6 yards per reception to start the year.
Joshua Meredith - Wide Receiver
Offensive Grade - 68.7, Passing Grade - 69.1, 51.5 Run Block
Unsurprisingly, Meredith has been the Cougars' leading receiver to start the season with 19 grabs for 255 yards and a touchdown. He and Freeman have been the most consistent elements of the WSU offense to start.
Brock Dieu - Center
Offensive Grade - 65.5, Pass Block Grade - 74.2, Run Block Grade - 61.8
Washington State's win over Colorado State that while still a work in progress, the running game is improving. While they're obviously not free from blame in its shortcomings, the offensive line also gets credit for it successes as well. Dieu is the veteran engine of the group and has the highest overall grade of any of WSU's offensive linemen by a fairly significant margin.