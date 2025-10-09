Week 7 - Washington State Cougars @ #4 Ole Miss Rebels: How To Watch, Preview, Storylines
Washington State goes back out on the road following their bye week to face the #4 overall team in the country, Ole Miss, as they try to continue their upward momentum. The Cougars are coming off a 20-3 victory over Colorado State, with the Rebels riding high after beating the LSU Tigers at home 24-19.
Here's everything you need to know about Saturday afternoon's contest:
Washington State Cougars (3-2, 0-0 PAC 12) @ Ole Miss Rebels (5-0, 03-0 SEC)
Date: Saturday, October 11th
Time: 12:45 p.m. ET // 9:45 a.m. PT
Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium - Oxford, Mississippi
TV: SEC Network
Radio: TuneIn Radio
Betting Line: Ole Miss -33.5 on FanDuel
Containing Chambliss
Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has been one of college football's best and most inspiring stories in 2025, and not just because of his journey: the senior signal caller can flat out play. The former Ferris State Bulldog has lit up the SEC in his first year of FBS action, leading the Rebels to a Top-5 ranking and 5-0 record after preseason starter Austin Simmons went down with an injury. Simply, no defense has been able to figure out how to stop Chambliss so far.
He's dissected secondaries with his arm and has more than enough mobility to be a legitimate factor when he tucks the ball and runs, on both designed runs and scramble drills. For a Washington State team that hasn't exactly been lighting up the stat sheet by way of pressuring the QB, Chambliss offers a particularly difficult challenge. Cougars defensive coordinator Jesse Bobbit will have to devise a game plan based on few issues to isolate on tape, and it could be a long night for the Wazzu defense.
Can Kiffin Keep Rolling?
Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is no stranger to high expectations, and, through five games, is putting together arguably the best team Ole Miss has seen in his time at the helm. With the top of the rankings consistently muddled and many highly regarded preseason favorites falling far short of expectations, the Rebels control their own destiny.
Washington State might not pose a massively threatening challenge on paper, but FBS talent is still FBS talent. Kiffin and his staff have taken care of the two "easy" games on their schedule so far, beating Georgia State and Tulane by a combined score of 108-17. Facing a Cougars team that has seen improvement in recent weeks, he has to keep his foot on the gas, despite the heavily uneven spread.
Eckhaus Hero Ball Time?
Zevi Eckhaus has left no doubt about who the best QB on the Cougars' roster is and has strung together a few impressive games in recent weeks. The one constant in them, however, is a focus on high-percentage plays and conservative game planning. Against a team as talented as Ole Miss, that's not a winning strategy.
Eckhaus's calling card has been his experience and ability to limit mistakes. Entering Saturday as heavy underdogs, it might be time to see what his playmaking capabilities are truly like. The key to major upsets is often catching the favored team off guard early in games, and their previous tape has shown little that dictates that as a possibility. Head coach Jimmy Rogers needs to let his captain show off his skills, and force the Rebels defense to make plays.
