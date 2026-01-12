What New Washington State Corner CJ Solis-Lumar Brings To The Cougs Defense

The Washington State Cougars have been busy attacking the transfer portal since its January 2nd opening, and one area that the new coaching staff has been making plenty of additions to the secondary.

Losing starting defensive back Kenny Worthy III to the transfer portal was a major loss, and with cornerbacks Jamorri Colson and Colby Humphrey both out of eligibility, the program will require a substantial positional reset moving into 2026.

Earlier in the offseason, the Cougs targeted a key piece of the FCS Cal Poly secondary in safety Jeremiah Bernard, who was the team's second portal acquisition of the offseason. On January 9th, the staff once again looked to the Mustangs for defensive reinforcements. With their 16th transfer of the offseason so far, they added freshman CB CJ Solis-Lumar to the DB room.

Solis-Lumar made his mark early as a true freshman for Cal Poly, playing over 300 snaps across 11 total games. Throughout those, he made 23 total tackles with 7 defensive stops. He posted respectable numbers in coverage, allowing 313 yards and two scores on 17 receptions. He recorded two pass breakups, was penalized just once, and finished his first collegiate season with a 68.5 Pro Football Focus defensive grade.

WSU's latest addition is Cal Poly CB CJ Solis-Lumar, who played in 11 games last season for the Mustangs, logging 332 total snaps. Broke up three passes, made 23 tackles.



16th offseason addition for the Cougs, second from Cal Poly, where CBs coach Brandyn Thompson comes from https://t.co/4OFZAnQ66C — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) January 10, 2026

At 6'1", 185 pounds, and with three years of eligibility plus a redshirt year, Solis-Lumar is poised to offer the Cougars an intriguing blend of youth and potential. He comes to Pullman with the size of an FBS cornerback and performed at the level of one against the Mustangs' lone FBS opponent in 2025. In said game, a Week 2 matchup against Utah, he gave up just 37 yards through the air on 37 total snaps.

His best game came against a top FCS program in the Montana Grizzlies, with a 90.4 PFF defensive grade topping his season-long charts. Solis-Lumar made 2 of his 3 PBU in said game, giving up just 14 yards on just 2 receptions, being thrown at a total of 5 times.

Arguably, his most desirable traits, both stemming from his size, are his proficiency against the run and in the tackling game. His 89.5 PFF tackling grade is nothing short of elite, nearly bested by a similarly impressive 88.0 PFF run defense grade. The Pasadena, California native is Washington State's 6th secondary commit of the offseason, and, like Bernard, follows newly hired Cougs' cornerbacks coach Brandyn Thompson.

More Reading Material From Washington State Cougars On SI